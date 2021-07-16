Hot Rods Game Notes

Yesterday... Jacson McGowan's grand slam and Evan Edwards' two-run homer backed up Zack Tragetons five hitless innings for a Hot Rods win on Thursday, 7-2. McGowan launched his third grand slam of the season, while Edwards' bomb marks the 10th homer for him in 2021. Michael Gigliotti knocked in the final run of the game with his first hit in Bowling Green, scoring Jordan Qsar and leading to a 7-2 victory.

One Away... Jacson McGowan launched a grand slam and Evan Edwards hit a two-run homer on Thursday to bring the Hot Rods 2021 home run total 105. Through 63 games, the Hot Rods are already tied for the second-most homers hit in a single season in franchise history. The 2012 team hit 105 and sits one behind 2011's club record 106 blasts. Both of those seasons also happened to be the only time Bowling Green played the full 140-game schedule. This season is shortened to 120 games.

All-Time Winner... After earning a win against the Rome Braves on July 7th, Alan Strong became the Hot Rods all-time wins leader. Strong is 5-0 this season, raising his win total for Bowling Green to 15 between 2019 and 2021. He surpassed Chris Pike who played with the Hot Rods for parts of the 2015 and 2017 season where he accumulated 14 wins.

Player Movement... OF Niko Hulsizer has been promoted to AA Montgomery after his stellar month of June. He brought home the High-A East Player of the Month award after batting .325 and leading the league in homers (10), RBI (30), and OPS (1.220). OF Michael Gigliotti was activated from the IL and will join Bowling Green this homestand. He ended the 2019 season at the A Advanced level before being traded to the Rays in 2020. INF Osmy Gregorio was released, bringing the Hot Rods to 29 players on their current roster.

Top of the League... After a win on Thursday, Bowling Green has pulled five games ahead of Greensboro in the High-A East South Division. The Hot Rods have a 42-21 record, which sits them at the top of the High-A East. Hudson Valley is close behind, leading the North Divison with their 40-23 record, a game and a half back of Bowling Green, and the league lead.

Yesterday's Notes... The Hot Rods tied the second-highest home run total in franchise history with 105... They're one away from tying the franchise record, set in 2011 with 106... Witherspoon collected his ninth multi-hit game of the season... McGowan had his eighth multi-RBI game of the year... He also hit his team-leading third grand slam of 2021... He also became the seventh Hot Rods hitter with at least 10 homers in 2021... Edwards had his sixth multi-RBI game of the season... This win is the fourth straight for Bowling Green... The Hot Rods are 21-10 in four-run games... BG is 29-16 against right-handed starters... Bowling Green starting pitchers are 14-9 this year... The Hot Rods are 26-12 when scoring first... They are 27-2 when outhitting opponents...

Now pitching: Michael Mercado... The Hot Rods starter posted a 4.05 ERA with 23 strikeouts and three walks in the month of June. Mercado has gotten off to a slow start in July, surrendering nine earned runs in his first two starts of the month. Through 11 starts this year for Bowling Green, he has a .267 opponent batting average and a 1.35 WHIP over his 41.1 innings of work.

