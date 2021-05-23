Hot Rods Game Notes

On Saturday... The Hot Rods used a two-run fourth inning to lift themselves to a 2-1 victory over the Rome Braves. Jordan Qsar had an RBI single while Pedro Martinez walked with the bases loaded, combining for all of Bowling Greens offense. The 2-1 finished moves the Hot Rods to 3-3 on the season in one-run games. BG is also 9-3 when scoring first.

About Rome... Saturday night was just the second time this season Rome has been held to one run. Both of their lowest scoring games have come in this series against the Hot Rods. The two runs they scored on Friday were the least they collected in a win and th pitching hast held Bowling Green to just four runs over the last three games.

First to Double-Digits... The Hot Rods are the first in the High-A East to reach double-digit wins this season. They boast the highest run differential in the league, outscoring their opponents by 29 runs this year. Along with leading the High-A East in the category, they are second among all High-A teams across the country with their 29-run differential, sitting only behind the Everett AquaSox who have put 51 runs between them and their opponents.

Keeping Opponents Quiet... After the 2-1 victory Saturday night, Hot Rods pitching has held opponents to three or less runs in 10 games this season, including four shutouts. Over the 10 games, Bowling Green has a record of 9-1, with the lone loss coming 2-1 against Rome Friday night.

Mashing on Sundays... The offense has exploded on Sundays this season, hitting for a .348 average as a team over 69 at-bats. Bowling Green has a record of 1-1 through the first two Sundays but has put up 13 runs during that time. Hitters have combined for four homers, including a Jacson McGowan grand slam.

Saturday's Notes... Battenfield's 4.1 innings was his longest start of the season... It is his fourth appearance of the season of at least 4.0 innings... Qsar collects RBIs on back-to-back nights... This is the first time since May 5th and 6th... Carlos Garcia's three wins leads the team in the category...Bowling Green's record in one-run games is now 3-3... The Hot Rods are now 9-3 when scoring first... The BG win ends a two-game skid, which was tied for the longest of the season...

Now pitching: Zack Trageton... The Hot Rods righty has appeared in this series out of the bullpen, relieving Jacob Lopez in the first game against Rome. This was the first appearance for Trageton out of the bullpen after making two starts to begin his season. His relief outing tied his longest of the year with 3.2 innings, going as long as his most recent start against Asheville on May 12th. During that start, he tossed a season-high six Ks and held batters to one earned run on five hits. Trageton's first start of the season was on May 6th, part of a doubleheader, where he hurled 3.1 shutout innings and held the Greenville Drive to just one hit. He combined with Evan McKendry for a two-hit shutout, one of four this season for the Hot Rods.

