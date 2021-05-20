Hot Rods Game Notes

May 20, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







On Wednesday... The Hot Rods used a top of the first inning that had three errors for the Braves to score four runs, including RBI singles from Blake Hunt and Evan Edwards. Hunt had his fourth multi-hit game this season while Edwards collected his third. Pedro Martinez cleared the bases with a double in the eighth inning, notching his first multi-RBI game of the season. Starter Jayden Murray went the longest this season for the Hot Rods, finishing five shutout innings, striking out four and allowing two hits. Murray also picked up the first win for a starting pitcher this season.

About Rome... Rome made five errors in Wednesday night's game, making all four runs that came in off starter Ricky DeVito unearned. Rusber Estrada hit a solo home run and ended up being the only offense that Rome would have in an 8-1 loss. The Braves drop to 2.0 games behind the first place Hot Rods and are currently tied for second place in the High-A East South Division with Greensboro.

First to Double Digits... The Hot Rods are the first in the High-A East to reach double-digit wins this season. They boast the highest run differential in the league, outscoring their opponents by 34 runs this year. Along with leading the High-A East in the category, they are second among all High-A teams across the country with their 34 run differential, sitting only behind the Everett AquaSox who have put 54 runs between them and their opponents.

Keeping Opponents Quiet... Hot Rods pitchers have given their offense time to score, holding their opponents to three runs or less in four of the last five games. Over that span, Bowling Green pitching has tossed two shutouts. The Hot Rods are 8-0 when holding the opposing bats to three runs or less in 2021.

Wednesday's Notes... Murray recorded the longest start by a Hot Rods pitcher this season, finishing 5.0 innings... Hunt collected his fourth multi-hit game and Edwards had his third... Jordan Qsar walks three times, most for a Hot Rods hitter this season... Cardenas has a 12 game on-base streak... He has been on base in every game he has played this season... Martinez had his first multi-RBI game this season... Including tonight, BG hitters have seven three-RBI games in 2021... The Hot Rods are 3-0 when wearing their grey road uniforms... Bowling Green is now 8-2 when scoring first and 7-1 when outhitting their opponents... BG is the first team in the High-A East to 10 wins... The Hot Rods have the second-highest run differential in High-A baseball, with +34... The Everett AquaSox of the High-A West are +54... Bowling Green are 3-0 on Wednesdays... The Hot Rods bullpen has gone five straight games with no walks, dating back to May 14...

Now pitching: Joe LaSorsa... The southpaw has made appearances as a starter and reliever through the first two series. His first start came on May 14 against Asheville, going 2.2 innings, allowing two hits, no runs, and striking out five. During his first appearance, LaSorsa hurled 3.2 innings of scoreless relief, striking out three and picking up his first win of the season. LaSorsa was an 18th round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. He made his first appearances in the Rays organization with the Hudson Valley Renegades in 2019. There he posted a 2.23 ERA over 17 relief outings.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from May 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.