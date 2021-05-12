Hot Rods Game Notes

On Tuesday... Peyton Battenfield shined in his second start of the season, striking out a career high nine batters over four innings of work. The offense was started with a two-run homerun off the bat of Ruben Cardenas, his second of the season. Evan McKendry entered the game with 2-0 lead and tossed four innings, giving up three hits and one run while striking out two. Bowling Greens offense added runs in the sixth, seventh, and eighth, giving the Hot Rods a 5-1. Chris Gau pitched a perfect top of the ninth inning, striking out two in the process.

Tied Atop... The Hot Rods reeled off four straight wins to begin the season, and after dropping the final two games of their first series, they took the opening game against Asheville to stay tied for first in the High A South with Rome. They have produced 50 runs, the most scored by anybody in the league.

About Asheville... The Tourists enter Wednesday's game 3-3, sitting in third place behind BG and Rome. They sit 1.5 games behind first place. Asheville has scored 45 runs this season while allowing 41 and scored 1 in Tuesday's game against Bowling Green, a 5-1 loss.

Lots of movement... The Hot Rods are already experience plenty of roster churn to start the season. Chris Muller and Niko Hulsizer went on the IL on May 8 and more changes have been made. BG adds 2018 first-rounder Greg Jones who is also the #8 prospect in the Rays system, while 2019 Hot Rods reliever Michael Costanzo joins the roster along with catcher Luis Trevino. Hot Rods home run leader, Erik Ostberg, leaves the team for AA Montgomery in the flurry of moves, as well.

Grand Opening... During the series against Greenville the Hot Rods hit 11 home runs, three of which were grand slams. Erik Ostberg hit a go-ahead slam in a 7-5 win of the first game of Thursday's doubleheader. Jacson McGowan smoked a granny in the second game of the twin bill and closed out the series on Sunday with another.

Chasing Grand History... McGowan's two slams are a team-high for this season. The feat is one behind the franchise lead of three, which was last done by Chris Betts in 2019.

Tuesday's Notes... Battenfield had a career-high nine strikeouts... He and McKendry's 4.0 innings of work tie a team-high for both innings by a reliever and a starter this season... Battenfield has a team-high 8.0 inning shutout streak... His k/9 through two starts is 16.88 this season... Cardenas had three hits for the second time this season... He also has a four-game hit streak... Cardenas has scored a run in all six games he's played in this season... Hunt has a three-game hit streak... He also had his second two-hit game of the season... It ties his career-high for the 12th time... Bowling Green is 8-6 all-time against Asheville dating back to the 2009 season... The Hot Rods are 4-3 at home in the all-time series... BG had lost their last two games against Asheville that year...

Now pitching: Zack Trageton... The Hot Rods' right hander tossed 3.1 scoreless innings during his first outing of the season. While facing Greenville, he surrendered just one hit, while walking two and striking out four. Trageton finds himself with the Hot Rods for a second time, but this time at the High A level. In 2019, he started his season with the Hudson Valley Renegades. With the Renegades he tossed 38.1 innings and struck out 39, posting a 5-2 record with a 2.11 ERA. When called up to Bowling Green in 2019, he brought a walk less streak of 58.0 innings with him, showing his stellar command.

