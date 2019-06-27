Hot Rods Game Notes

The first game tonight will begin at 5:05 PM at the top of the sixth inning with a 2-2 tie as a resumption of last night's suspended contest. Tonight's regularly scheduled game will take place approximately 30-minutes after the final out of the first game and will be a nine-inning contest.

About Last Night... Looking for a second-straight win, the Hot Rods and Great Lakes Loons got off to slow starts offensively, with both teams going down scoreless in the first two innings. In the third, Ford Proctor got Bowling Green on the board, lining a solo homer into the left-field bullpen to give BG a 1-0 lead. The next half-inning, though, Great Lakes struck for a pair of runs to take the lead. In the bottom of the fifth, the Hot Rods responded, as Osmy Gregorio drew a one-out walk, stole second, advanced to third on a balk, then scored a sacrifice fly by Proctor to tie the game. Moments after the completion of the fifth inning, the skies opened and the game entered into a rain delay. The game would be suspended after five complete innings with the score tied 2-2, to be finished this afternoon.

Bootleggers are Back... Tonight marks the return of Bootlegger Thursday. After winning their first six games all-time under the Bootleggers moniker, (including two this season), Bowling Green is looking to snap a three-game skid. The only Bootlegger Thursday victory for BG this season occurred back on April 25 against Lansing.

It's Great to be Home... Tuesday night marked the first home game for Bowling Green in 12 days, which is the longest span in terms of days between home contests. Nonetheless, the Hot Rods picked up right where they left off in the first half, earning the victory to improve to 23-13 at Bowling Green Ballpark this season. This year, the Hot Rods have posted the fourth-best home record in the league, though the offense in particular has liked the home grounds. Bowling Green has hit a league-best .272 at home, while averaging 4.89 runs per game, compared to a .231 mark with 4.15 runs/game on the road. The pitching staff has also enjoyed life at Bowling Green Ballpark, putting up a 3.17 ERA, the fourth-lowest home ERA in the league, compared a 3.59 mark away from home.

No June Swoon For 'Spoon... While the Hot Rods as a whole have hit just .225 in the month of June, Grant Witherspoon has embraced the official start of summer with a solid month. In 18 games this month, the All-Star outfielder has hit .284 with a pair of homers and eight RBI, while going a perfect 4-for-4 in stolen base opportunities. Over his past seven games, 'Spoon has picked things up even more, going 12-for-29 (.414), including his first career four-hit game on June 15 at Lansing. He kicked off the series with Great Lakes picking up two hits on Tuesday night, scoring the run BG run of the game while also driving in a key insurance run late in the game.

Transaction Time... Bowling Green made a move shortly before the start of Wednesday's game. Outfielder Beau Brundage was re-assigned to Short-Season A Hudson Valley. In a corresponding move, 23-year-old infielder Jonathan Aranda was added from Hudson Valley. Aranda has played in seven games this season split between Hudson Valley and Advanced-A Charlotte, going a combined 6-for-24 (.250) with three walks and two strikeouts.

Tuesday's Notes... Pena recorded his fourth outfield assist of the season, the 18th of the season for the Hot Rods...It's BG's second OF assist in the past three games...Pena also recorded his 10th multi-hit game of the season...Betts picked up his 12th multi-RBI game of the season...Proctor's hitting streak ended at six games...Witherspoon had his 18th multi-hit game of the year and his second in a row...McGee recorded seven strikeouts, the second-highest total of the season and his career (behind eight strikeouts on May 6 vs. Burlington)...He also recorded his third quality start of the season, his first since May 6...Bowling Green improved to 23-13 at home...BG is now 35-22 against right-handed starters...Bowling Green is 14-9 in series openers...BG is 33-7 when out-hitting the opposition...

