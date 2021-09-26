Hot Rods Game Notes - HiA East Championship Series Game Three - Sept 26

The rest of this series, including tonight's contest, will be played at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

About Friday... The Hot Rods fell short, 4-2 against the Grasshoppers in Greensboro on Friday. The Grasshoppers hopped out to a 2-0 lead, scoring two unearned runs against Taj Bradley in the first inning. Roberto Alvarez cut the lead in half with a solo homer in the third, bringing the score to 2-1. Greensboro added a pair of runs on a two-run double from Matt Gorski, increasing their lead to 4-1. Jordan Qsar launched a solo home run in the top of the ninth, but Greensboro captured a 4-2 win to tie the series 1-1.

Trying to Repeat History... The 1-1 start to the High-A East Championship Series is familiar to Bowling Green. In 2018, during the Midwest League Championship Series, the Peoria Chiefs tied up the series 1-1 after a game two win. The Hot Rods went on to win the title, taking the series 3-1 over the Chiefs.

First Time for Everything... Although he took the loss on Friday, Taj Bradley did something no other Bowling Green pitcher did this season. His six innings make for the longest outing by a Hot Rods pitcher this season. Not only is it the lengthiest, it also gave him the first quality start for any Bowling Green pitcher this year.

Friday's Notes... Bradley's 6.0 innings are the most in a game from a Hot Rods starter in 2021... It also makes for the first quality start for a Bowling Green starter this year... Alvarez had his first multi-hit game in post-season play... Alvarez and Qsar had their first playoff homers... This is Bowling Green's first playoff loss since September 5, 2019... It was a 7-4 loss to the South Bend Cubs in the first game of the Midwest League Divisional Quarterfinals... The last time the Hot Rods were in the league championship, they lost game two and won the series 3-1... That was against the Peoria Chiefs in the 2018 Midwest League Championship Series...

Baby Face... Following Ian Seymour's postseason debut, Taj Bradley did the same on Friday. Brett Wisely, Curtis Mead, Diego Infante, Alika Williams, Pedro Martinez, and Angel Felipe all got their first taste of professional playoff action on Thursday as well.

Experience... There are eight Hot Rods who have postseason experience with Bowling Green from the 2019 team. Grant Witherspoon, Jordan Qsar, Erik Ostberg, Roberto Alvarez, Alan Strong, Zack Trageton, Michael Costanzo, and Nathan Witt were all on the roster during the 2019 Midwest League opening round against the South Bend Cubs wearing the blue and orange. Logan Driscoll, Evan Edwards, Gionti Turner, Trey Cumbie, John Doxakis, Carlos Garcia, and Evan McKendry all have experience at various levels in the playoffs.

The Series is Set... The Hot Rods and Grasshoppers face each other for the third time this season as the two best teams in the league. Greensboro bounced back after a rough penultimate series of the season to punch their ticket to the championship against Hudson Valley while the Hot Rods secured their place in the season's final set on their final road trip to Winston-Salem. The season series was close with the Hot Rods taking 7 of 12 while BG was the only South Division team the Grasshoppers had a losing record against.

Season Series Standouts... Grant Witherspoon had a great season against Greensboro, posting a .302 batting average with four homers over 11 games this season. He tied for the team lead in RBIs with Jordan Qsar, who also had 12. Qsar blasted five homers in the season-series while Evan Edwards had four, three of which came in Greensboro in one series. Michael Costanzo and Alan Strong each led the team with four appearances, while Costanzo owned a 1.50 ERA over 6.0 innings of work while Michael Mercado led the team with 12 strikeouts. Greensboro was led at the plate by Will Matthiessen, who posted a .381 batting average over 10 games, knocking in a team-leading 11 RBIs. Four pitchers threw in four games this season with Quinn Priester striking out 13 in his 9.0 innings.

Now Pitching: John Doxakis... The southpaw has gone 6-1 in 16 total appearance for the Hot Rods this season. Left-handed hitters have given him the most trouble with homers this year, surrendering longballs on 18.2% of fly balls. Righties have not had the same success against him, homering on just 6.7% of fly balls. Both sides of the plate are striking out a rate of just over 9 K/9.

