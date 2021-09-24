Hot Rods Game Notes - Game Two

About Last Night... The Hot Rods took a 1-0 series lead after coming back twice on the Greensboro Grasshoppers in a hard-fought 10-8 win in game one of the High-A East Championship Series. Grant Witherspoon hit a two-run homer in the third to tie the game before the Hoppers got three runs in the bottom of the inning to go up 5-2. The Hot Rods took their first lead of the night with a five-run fourth, but Greensboro chipped away at the lead with runs in the fourth, fifth, and sixth to take an 8-7 lead. The Greensboro bullpen held fast, getting the game to Enmanuel Mejia without allowing a run. The Hot Rods got to Mejia in the ninth, plating three runs to overtake the Grasshoppers with a 10-8 lead. Angel Felipe closed out the game with a 1-2-3 ninth en route to taking a 1-0 series lead.

Yesterday's Notes... Witherspoon had his first post-season game with multiple RBIs... His homer is his second career in the playoffs... Driscoll had his second career multi-RBI game in the playoffs... Edwards had his second career multi-RBI game in the post-season... Seymour's 2.2 innings is his shortest outing with the Hot Rods this season... Five runs is also the most he has given up in a game at any level this year... Mead, Infante, and Williams all collected their first career post-season hits... This was the sixth post-season appearance for Bowling Green in franchise history... Thursday was also their first playoff game since winning the Midwest League Championship in 2018...

Baby Face... Following Ian Seymour's postseason debut, Taj Bradley does the same. Brett Wisely, Curtis Mead, Diego Infante, Alika Williams, Pedro Martinez, and Angel Felipe all got their first taste of professional playoff action on Thursday as well.

Experience... There are eight Hot Rods who have postseason experience with Bowling Green from the 2019 team. Grant Witherspoon, Jordan Qsar, Erik Ostberg, Roberto Alvarez, Alan Strong, Zack Trageton, Michael Costanzo, and Nathan Witt were all on the roster during the 2019 Midwest League opening round against the South Bend Cubs wearing the blue and orange. Logan Driscoll, Evan Edwards, Gionti Turner, Trey Cumbie, John Doxakis, Carlos Garcia, and Evan McKendry all have experience at various levels in the playoffs.

The Series is Set... The Hot Rods and Grasshoppers face each other for the third time this season as the two best teams in the league. Greensboro bounced back after a rough penultimate series of the season to punch their ticket to the championship against Hudson Valley while the Hot Rods secured their place in the season's final set on their final road trip to Winston-Salem. The season series was close with the Hot Rods taking 7 of 12 while BG was the only South Division team the Grasshoppers had a losing record against.

Season Series Standouts... Grant Witherspoon had a great season against Greensboro, posting a .302 batting average with four homers over 11 games this season. He tied for the team lead in RBIs with Jordan Qsar, who also had 12. Qsar blasted five homers in the season series while Evan Edwards had four, three of which came in Greensboro in one series. Michael Costanzo and Alan Strong each led the team with four appearances, while Costanzo owned a 1.50 ERA over 6.0 innings of work while Michael Mercado led the team with 12 strikeouts. Greensboro was led at the plate by Will Matthiessen, who posted a .381 batting average over 10 games, knocking in a team-leading 11 RBIs. Four pitchers threw in four games this season with Quinn Priester striking out 13 in his 9.0 innings.

Now Pitching: Taj Bradley... Bradley gets the ball for the second game in the High-A East Championship series, his first postseason appearance of his career. Bradley has thrown 66% strikes during the 2021 season and is averaging a 10.31 K/9 with Bowling Green. He's bequeathed (or left) three runners on the base paths for the following reliever with the Hot Rods, with just one of those runners scoring. He's allowing under one homer per nine after eight starts with the Hot Rods in 2021.

