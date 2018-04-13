Hot Rods Fall 13-2 to TinCaps

April 13, 2018





BOWLING GREEN, KY - The Bowling Green Hot Rods dropped their sixth straight, this one to the Fort Wayne TinCaps by a score of 13-2. The TinCaps struck for three runs in the top of the first and cruised to their second win of the season.

RHP Tobias Myers got the start for the Hot Rods and went four innings, allowing seven hits, five runs (all earned), two walks and six strikeouts. Myers ran into trouble in the first inning, which started with a one out single by Justin Lopez. After a walk and a single to load the bases for Juan Fernandez who promptly cleared them with a three-run double. The TinCaps led 3-0 after a half inning.

The Hot Rods responded with a run in the bottom of the third when C Mac Seibert doubled, moved up to third on a CF Carl Chester single and scored on a wild pitch. That was the only run the Hot Rods would score until RF Eleardo Cabrera's solo home run in the ninth.

The TinCaps added two runs to their lead in the top of the fourth on a home run. They got one more in the top of the fifth when a walk to Rosario turned into a run thanks to a two-base error and a wild pitch.

Fort Wayne put the game away with seven runs in the seventh inning, as they sent 12 hitters to the plate, and swelled the lead to 13-1.

DH Devin Davis and C Mac Seibert each pitched this evening. Davis threw one and a third innings, allowing just two hits. Seibert threw a perfect ninth.

The Hot Rods fall to 3-6 and the TinCaps improve to 2-7. Next up the Hot Rods and TinCaps face off again tomorrow at 6:35pm. RHP Alex Valverde gets the start for the Hot Rods and LHP Osvaldo Hernandez will be on the hill for the TinCaps.

