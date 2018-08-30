Hot Rods Even Series with 4-2 Win Over Cubs

SOUTH BEND, IN - The Bowling Green Hot Rods served up a 4-2 win over the South Bend Cubs this evening. The game featured seven different pitchers, and lasted just 2 hours, 14 minutes.

The Hot Rods scored twice in the top of the third. CF Jake Stone led off the inning with a single, and then scored on a throwing error following a bunt by 2B Justin Bridgman, and it was 2-0 Bowling Green.

The Cubs got a run back in the bottom of the inning on a triple and an error, making it a 2-1 game.

Bowling Green added two insurance runs in the eighth when RF Moises Gomez singled in SS Taylor Walls. Gomez scored on an RBI double from LF Jim Haley, making it a 4-1 game.

South Bend threatened in the ninth and scored a run, but the Hot Rods were too much in the end.

RHP Mikey York (2-0, 2.77) was fantastic and earned the win. He threw five innings, allowing three hits and an unearned run, striking out a season high seven. RHPs Alex Valverde and Tyler Day each threw scoreless relief outings, while RHP Matt Seelinger earned his third Hot Rods save. He allowed two hits and a run, striking out one.

The series wraps up tomorrow at 7:35 pm Eastern time. Bowling Green will send RHP Paul Campbell (3-1, 2.93) to the hill, while South Bend will counter with RHP Enrique De Los Rios (3-3, 2.56).

