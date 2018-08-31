Hot Rods Earn Series Win, Defeat Cubs 6-1

SOUTH BEND, IN - The Bowling Green Hot Rods earned another series win with a 6-1 victory over the South Bend Cubs this evening. The Hot Rods pitching held South Bend to just four hits on the evening.

The Hot Rods jumped on top in the second inning, thanks to four consecutive hits. The big blows came from 2B Trey Hair, who had a two-run double, and 1B Devin Davis, who had an RBI single, and Bowling Green led 3-0.

South Bend scored a run in the bottom of the inning on back-to-back hits, closing the gap to 3-1.

Bowling Green added to the lead in the fifth, thanks in large part to three walks. LF Jim Haley knocked in two runs with a single to right, scoring two of those three walks, and it was 5-1 Hot Rods.

In the ninth, the Hot Rods added a run on a whacky play. CF Jake Stone lined into a double play, and Cubs 1B Austin Upshaw, who was on the back end of the double play, thought there were three outs. He started running toward the dugout with Hair still on third base for the Hot Rods. Hair raced home and scored before Upshaw's throw reached home, and the Hot Rods led 6-1.

RHP Paul Campbell (4-1, 2.70) earned the win. He threw six innings, allowing three hits and a run, striking out three. RHP Tyler Zombro

The Hot Rods open up their final homestand of the regular season tomorrow night against the Dayton Dragons. First pitch is set for 6:35pm Central, and neither team has announced a starter.

