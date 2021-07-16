Hot Rods Dash Past Winston-Salem 7-2

BOWLING GREEN KY - The Winston-Salem Dash fell to the Bowling Green Hot Rods by the score of 7-2 in a Thursday night showdown at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Kaleb Roper took the hill for the Dash and pitched himself into trouble in the second inning as he allowed two walks and a single to load the bases. Jacson McGowan then sent a baseball over the wall in right center for a grand slam and his 11th home run on the season.

Evan Edwards kept the home run parade rolling with a two-run blast to center in the third, giving the Hot Rods a 6-0 lead.

Bowling Green plated their seventh and final run of the game in the home half of the sixth when Michael Gigliotti singled to left to score Jordan Qsar.

The Dash mustered some offensive ground in the seventh inning, as Alex Destino hit his tenth home run of the year-a two-run bomb to close the deficit. However, the scoring stopped there and the Dash fell to Bowling Green 7-2.

Hot Rods starter Zack Trageton (5-1) picked up his fifth win of the season. Kaleb Roper (0-2) suffered his second loss.

With the victory on Thursday, Bowling Green moves ahead 3-0 in the series and looks ahead to Friday night to secure a series victory over the Dash in game four at Bowling Green Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT.

