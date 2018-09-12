Hot Rods Beat Chiefs to Open MWL Championship Series

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Chiefs were shut out 4-0 by the Bowling Green Hot Rods in game one of the Midwest League Championship Series. Game two of the MWLCS is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Dozer Park.

Bowling Green got on the board first in the top of the second against Chiefs starter Johan Oviedo. Jim Haley lined a double to left field and advanced to third on a wild pitch with one out. Trey Hair brought Haley home on a sacrifice fly to center for an early 1-0 lead.

A pair of long balls added on to the Hot Rods lead in the top of the fourth. Moises Gomez lifted a leadoff solo home run over the wall in left field. Taylor Walls drew a walk and Hair unloaded a two-run homer with two outs for a 4-0 advantage.

The Chiefs threatened in the bottom of the eighth against Matt Seelinger. Yariel Gonzalez singled with one out and Zach Kirtley doubled down the third-base line to put two runners in scoring position with two down. Julio Rodriguez walked to load the bases but Nick Dunn grounded out to leave the bases loaded.

Oviedo (1-1) took the loss allowing four runs over five innings on three hits with two walks and six strikeouts. Ben Yokley pitched two scoreless and hitless innings with no walks and four strikeouts. Thomas St. Clair threw one scoreless inning allowing one hit with one walk and one strikeout. Edgar Gonzalez pitched a scoreless ninth inning allowing one hit with no walks and no strikeouts.

Notes: The Chiefs lost for the first time in the 2018 playoffs...Dunn has hits in all five playoff games...Peoria is 4-8 during MWL Finals games...The Chiefs are 14-8 at home all-time in the playoffs...Peoria is 2-1 in MWL Finals games played at Dozer Park...The Chiefs also made the MWL Championship Series in 1985, 1986 and 2002...They lost the first two and won in 2002...Bowling Green will host games 3, 4 and 5 on Saturday, Sunday and Monday...

