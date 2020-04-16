Hot Rods, Bats, & Legends Announce Team Kentucky Campaign

Bowling Green, KY - The Bowling Green Hot Rods, in conjunction with the Lexington Legends (Class-A, Kansas City Royals) and Louisville Bats (AAA, Cincinnati Reds) are proud to join in the "Team Kentucky" campaign to benefit charities in each of the three team's cities.

The three clubs have come together for the first time to create a T-shirt that showcases both the unity of the teams and the commonwealth. Shirts are available at www.bghotrods.com for preorder and will cost $15 on the Hot Rods' website. Five dollars from each shirt sold on the Hot Rods website will be sent to HOTEL Inc., a local non-profit dedicated to finding solutions for the affordable housing crisis and homelessness.

"All three of our teams are all-in as members of Team Kentucky," Hot Rods GM and COO Eric C. Leach said. "This will be a great way to help those in our communities who are in need right now while also remaining active in slowing the spread of this virus. Together, we'll get through this."

The shirts proudly display the state of Kentucky and feature each of the three teams' logos in relative location to where to their home ballpark is located. The words "We are Team Kentucky" surrounds the silhouette from above and below, stressing that everyone in the commonwealth is banding together in this time of need.

Louisville will be donating to the Louisville COVID-19 Relief Fund, while Lexington will donate a portion of their proceeds to the United Way of the Bluegrass. Both teams will also offer a preorder option on their websites. Production of the shirts will begin on May 15th and will be shipped thereafter.

