Hot: Charlotte Independence's Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. Is the USL League One Player of the Month
July 11, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Charlotte Independence YouTube Video
Check out the Charlotte Independence Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from July 11, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Independence Stories
- Jacks Win On The Road Against Northern Colorado Hailstorm, 1-0
- Independence Settle for Draw with Richmond Kickers
- Jacks Fall Short On The Road Against The Greenville Triumph
- Four Unanswered Goals Lead the Jacks to Victory Over Chattanooga
- Jacks Defeat Richmond Kickers on the Road in USL Jägermeister Cup