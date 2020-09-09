Host Your Next Event at Historic Bosse Field

Let us host your next event at Historic Bosse Field!

Historic Bosse Field, home of the Evansville Otters, is the perfect location to host your next event! We can provide a spacious, open-air facility that allows for safe social distancing among you and all of your guests! Our outdoor picnic areas, baseball field, stadium seating, and parking lot are all available with pricing to fit your budget. Bosse Field can host a variety of events including parties and receptions, recreational sports, company outings, or if you just want to hang out and rent the field for a day!

Parties and Receptions Built in 1915, Bosse Field is a truly unique, historic venue. In addition to its rich history, it was also one of the filming locations for "A League of Their Own." The stadium still retains some of the set design from the movie, which makes for a one-of-a-kind backdrop for your event.

Recreational Sports Looking for a place to host your next baseball, softball, wiffle ball, kickball, or soccer game? We've got you covered! Bring your team out to enjoy a casual day of play, or put on a full tournament. Either way, we'll give you the star treatment by running the scoreboard, music, and can even include a professional PA Announcer upon request!

Company Outings Bring your staff out to Bosse Field to enjoy some fresh air and fun! Great for company bonding, staff lunches, or even meetings, our stadium and picnic tents offer plenty of shade and seating. Take the field and enjoy a company softball or kickball game. Kick back in our picnic areas and enjoy the view of the third oldest ballpark in the country. Whether you're looking for something fun or formal, we've got you covered!

Field for a Day Want to bring out some friends and take batting practice on our field? Want a place to just kick back and have a few drinks? Look no further! Bosse Field isn't just for large events. We cater to groups as small as 10 people. Rally your closest friends and enjoy having the stadium all to yourselves!

Learn more about our stadium rental options here on evansvilleotters.com.

