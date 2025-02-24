Host Ignite Proud of How Indy Lit It up for PVF All-Star Match

FISHERS, Ind. - Indianapolis and Central Indiana boast a proven history going back decades of conducting first-class sporting events that gain national and international recognition. Add Saturday's Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match hosted by the Indy Ignite to that list.

It was the first time that PVF, in its second season, gathered its best players in one arena to highlight the incredible talent and athleticism that the women's professional volleyball league has to offer. A national TV audience eagerly tuned in on CBS. And the Ignite, in the midst of their inaugural PVF season as the lone new franchise in 2025, agreed to take on host responsibilities with precious few months to prepare.

From all accounts, the All-Star Match was a raging success, on and off the court. A capacity crowd at Fishers Event Center witnessed firsthand the explosive power and abilities of the amazing women who competed. Celebrity co-hosts Jalen Rose and Shawn Johnson East entertained fans with interviews and insights before and during the match. An array of talented local artists provided musical entertainment during match breaks. Even the court sweepers, who are part of the Columbus Fury team and known as "The Mopsters," were in tune, dressed in matching black suits and hats and performing synchronized dance moves as they cleaned the Taraflex surface during timeouts.

All around, it was a well-choreographed production, combined with a highly competitive match, that assuredly placed the inaugural PVF All-Star Match among the likes of the NBA All-Star games and other world-class sporting events that the area has embraced and taken to a new level as host.

"We could not be prouder of how well the first PVF All-Star Match was executed, and how well it was received by players and fans alike," said Mary Kay Huse, Indy Ignite president and general manager. "It was certainly a full team effort from the staff of both the Ignite and Pro Volleyball Federation to pull it off in a short amount of time. We also need to thank the Indiana Sports Corp, Hamilton County Sports Authority, Fishers Event Center, and City of Fishers for their support in creating this amazing, first-of-its-kind experience.

"Having a full house at Fishers Event Center and a national TV audience watching was the icing on the cake," Huse added. "Everyone was able to see just how exciting and intense that women's pro volleyball is, and once again that Indiana knows how to put on a great marquee event."

The match winner was determined by the overall total point score in the three-setter, with Team Shondell - coached by Purdue University women's volleyball coach Dave Shondell - claiming the victory by a 58-47 score over Team Collier, led by Georgia Tech coach Michelle Collier.

Count Shondell among the many impressed with the effort put into the All-Star Match, both by the players and those behind the scenes.

"It has just been unbelievable," he said. "I'm just so appreciative of the opportunity and the fact that I was called and asked to do it. Give credit to a lot of people. Number one, the league for putting on such a first-class show. This Indianapolis franchise is amazing what they're doing so far for the sport of volleyball to have nearly 7,000 people show up for the first All-Star game. The way they did it was amazing.

"The level of play today, I thought, was remarkable," Shondell added. "For them to go out and play with the intensity and focus and the cohesion, it was just fun to be a part of. It was just a thrill. To have this kind of a league is just going to continue the evolution of this sport. That's why it's important for them to be doing what they're doing. This is a big moment, it really is."

Four Ignite players were selected to the All-Star team. Opposite hitter Azhani Tealer played for Team Shondell, with setter Sydney Hilley and libero Kylie Murr on Team Collier. Outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh was unable to play while recovering from an ankle injury but she was an active cheerleader for her Team Shondell teammates on the sideline.

"Playing in the all-star match was a dream come true," said Tealer, who lit it up with six kills in the third set on her way to scoring 11 points in the match (10 kills, one block).

"Getting to play alongside the best players in the league who are some of the best players in the world was something that I can't put into words. The whole event was put together so beautifully and shoutout to the league for putting this platform together for us to showcase what volleyball at the highest level looks like in the United States."

Hilley was just as impressed after leading Team Collier with 14 assists.

"It was an honor to be a part of this event and I think it was really well done," Hilley said. "I think it was really cool to see my home franchise show out and have a sellout crowd for us. It really means a lot and they were really getting into the game. Just to be a part of this and such a high level of play for only one practice together, I was pretty impressed with how we did and how engaged the fans were. And just to be making history with some of my best friends, it's so fun and an honor to be a part of."

The Ignite return to regular-season action Thursday when they host the Vegas Thrill. Match time is 8 p.m. ET. Tickets are available on the Ignite website. The match will also be telecast live on FS1.

