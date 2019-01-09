Host Families Needed

January 9, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - New Jersey Jackals News Release





The New Jersey Jackals are seeking out local area fans and families to host a New Jersey Jackal for the 2019 season. With this in mind, would you be interested in hosting a Jackal? Our Host a Jackal program is a great way to know our players and to go above and beyond supporting your local professional baseball team. Plus we have an awesome thank you gift (details later on) for participating families.

So why do we need host families? Many of our players don't make a large salary and finding a 3-4 month lease is very difficult. Host families are also an immense help for players adjusting to life as a professional baseball player which can be quite rigorous.

What does hosting a Jackal entail? A player will need his own room (unless you host two in which case they can share) with ideally his own bathroom and access to a laundry room and kitchen. Host families should be able to provide arrangements for players from May 5-September 15. Since the players will be provided dinner at the ballpark after each home game, the host family is not required to cook for them. However if you wish to make a home-cooked meal, our players will be most grateful.

To say thank you for participating in our Host a Jackal program, we will give each host family a pair of Hall of Fame season tickets. These special tickets feature loads of exciting perks that are listed below:

Admission to all exhibition and regular season games

Your choice of seats

10% discount at our team store

Invitations to exclusive player meet & greets

Preferred parking

Hall of Fame party

Personalized seat nameplate

A Special Gift

Text to order food service

For more information, please call the Jackals front office at 973-746-7434 or email us at contact@jackals.com.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from January 9, 2019

Host Families Needed - New Jersey Jackals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.