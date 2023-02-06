Host a Ducks Player this Season

February 6, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks are currently seeking host families for Ducks players during the 2023 baseball season. Interested parties are encouraged to contact Christine Blumenauer by calling (631) 940-3825 ext. 114 or emailing cblumenauer@liducks.com. They may also click below to fill out a Host Family Questionnaire.

Host families often develop long-lasting friendships with the players they welcome into their home. Players and families have often enjoyed the experience they share together.

Being a host family also comes with several benefits, including:

On-field recognition during Fan Appreciation Day at Fairfield Properties Ballpark

The opportunity to watch a Ducks game from a luxury suite (20 tickets included)

Meet-and-Greet with Ducks manager Wally Backman (NEW PERK!)

VIP behind-the-scenes tour of Fairfield Properties Ballpark (NEW PERK!)

There are only a few requirements to become a host family:

A private bedroom for the player

The use of a bathroom, washer/dryer and kitchen

Additional amenities that can be provided will be greatly appreciated by the player and Ducks organization.

The Ducks are also seeking available housing to rent for players during the 2023 season (April-September). Landlords with available properties should call (631) 940-3825 ext. 114 or email cblumenauer@liducks.com.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.