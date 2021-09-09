Horwitz's Historic Night Highlights C's Win

HILLSBORO, OR - Spencer Horwitz matched a record that stood for 59 years in an 11-5 comeback win for the Vancouver Canadians over the Spokane Indians (Rockies) at Ron Tonkin Field.

Horwitz wasted no time making history. He laced the first pitch of his first at-bat into centerfield for a two-out single in the opening frame that made him the first Northwest League/High-A West batter to hit safely in 26 consecutive games since Gary Johnson of the Tri-City Braves did so in 1962. Coincidentally, Johnson was the scout that signed current Canadians manager Donnie Murphy to a professional contract for the Kansas City Royals in 2002.

Spokane scored first with a run in the second but the C's responded with four runs in the third to go out in front. They used a hit by pitch, an error, a walk and a Horwitz RBI single to tie the game. A balk brought home the go-ahead run before consecutive RBI groundouts had the Canadians in front 4-1.

The Tribe rallied back with four runs in the top of the fifth to go ahead by a single score, but Rafael Lantigua's one out double in the bottom of the inning set up reigning High-A West Player of the Week Phil Clarke, who singled him home to tie the game at five.

That's where the score stayed until the bottom of the eighth. Vancouver erupted for six runs on four hits and five walks in the inning to go up 11-5. Five different players drove in a run in the inning, headlined by Horwitz's two-RBI single that gave him three hits and three RBI on the night. He also scored twice while raising his batting average to a team-best .292.

Vancouver's bullpen was terrific. Hayden Juenger, Gabriel Ponce (W, 2-2) and Will McAffer combined to retire the last 14 of 15 batters to keep Spokane off the scoreboard and allow the offense to put up the big inning.

Horwitz led the way, but all ten players who appeared on offense reached base. Tanner Morris extended his on-base streak to 33 consecutive games and has now reached in 51 of his last 53 games played. Clarke drove in three runs and has had a hit in a personal-best seven straight starts.

The Canadians will aim for a second consecutive win in game three of the series Thursday night. Andrew Bash goes for Vancouver and will be opposed by Spokane's Chris McMahon. Coverage begins with the Vancouver Canadians Pregame Show, powered by North Beach Agency, at 7:00 p.m. followed by first pitch at 7:05 p.m. on Sportsnet 650. Individual tickets for remaining home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

