Horwitz, Morris Named High-A West Postseason All-Stars

October 7, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Minor League Baseball announced today that Spencer Horwitz (Designated Hitter) and Tanner Morris (Second Base) have been selected as High-A West Postseason All-Stars, while Horwitz earned the distinction as the league's Top MLB Prospect.

Horwitz, 23, proved to be the circuit's premier multi-faceted hitter. Not only did he slash .290/.401/.445 in a team-high 105 games while establishing career highs in nearly every offensive category, but the Timonium, MD native also finished the season with 70 walks to pace all High-A West hitters (while striking out only 66 times). The highlight of his season was a 28-game hitting streak from August 10 through September 10, when he hit .430 (49-114) with 11 doubles, six homers, 24 runs scored, 31 RBI and nine walks while breaking a Northwest League record that had stood since 1962. His sublime play earned him a late season call-up to Double-A New Hampshire, where he added six more hits - including two doubles and two home runs - and four RBI in four games with the Fisher Cats. He will continue his development in the Arizona Fall League with the Mesa Solar Sox. Horwitz was a 24th round pick (717th overall) in the 2019 draft out of Radford.

Morris, 24, quietly put together the most consistent season of any Canadian at the plate. He slashed .285/.381/.401 with a league-best 113 hits in 103 games played and was also among league leaders in batting average, RBI (57), on-base percentage, walks and total bases. The Crozet, VA product reached base in a team-best 38 games from July 25 through September 12, when he hit .302 (48-159) with eight doubles, a triple, two home runs, 21 runs scored, 22 RBI and 16 walks. He never went more than two games without reaching base and three games without a hit, and his average never dipped below .250 from June 1 until the end of the season. Morris was also a versatile defender who logged innings at third base, shortstop and second base, the last of which was his most played; he finished with a .994 fielding percentage (one error in 166 chances) in 43 games at the keystone.

Of the 12 High-A West Postseason All-Stars, Spokane led the way with four honorees, Eugene was represented by three players, Vancouver and Everett supplied two apiece and Hillsboro added one.

Canadian Tire Canadians Baseball returns to Nat Bailey Stadium in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 as part of a 132-game schedule that begins on April 8 and goes through September 11. For the complete 2022 schedule, tickets or more information, visit CanadiansBaseball.com.

High-A West League Stories from October 7, 2021

