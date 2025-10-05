Horvath Seals the Victory with a Touchdown Run I CFL

Published on October 4, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Alexander Horvath scampers all the way to the end zone, halting the Stampeders' comeback and sealing the victory against Calgary.







