Horvath Punctuates a Monster Night for the Lions I CFL
Published on September 20, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Alexander Horvath turns on the jets for a 70-yard TD run, sealing the Lions' domination over the Stampeders in the 4th quarter!
