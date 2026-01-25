Hornets' Two-Way PJ Hall Dropped 29 PTS & 12 REB for the Swarm
Published on January 25, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Greensboro Swarm YouTube Video
Check out the Greensboro Swarm Statistics
NBA G League Stories from January 25, 2026
- Short-Handed Maine Celtics Win Shootout at Expo - Maine Celtics
- Memphis Hustle Game against Stockton Kings Postponed - Memphis Hustle
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greensboro Swarm Stories
- NBA Slam Dunk Champion, Japanese Basketball Icon in Line to Play in Greensboro on January 30 and 31
- McNeeley Wins Game at the Foul Line, Pushes Swarm to 125-123 Overtime Win
- Greensboro Swarm Unveils Hoopers Paradise-Inspired Jersey, Jaylen Sims Bobblehead for Hornets Takeover Night
- Swarm Closes Calendar Year with Home Sweep, Defeats Legends, 140-108
- Swarm Use 70-Point Bench Effort to Top Legends, 136-130