Horacek, Tarnok Earn Promotions

July 20, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Rome Braves News Release







ROME, GA - The Rome Braves, High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, have announced three roster moves ahead of tonight's series opener at Bowling Green.

Right-handed pitcher Mitch Horacek has earned a promotion to Triple-A Gwinnett. The 29-year-old Dartmouth product joined the R-Braves on July 9 and will return to the Stripers after a brief stint in Rome. Horacek appeared in four games for Rome during the previous homestand, garnering a 1-0 record and posting a 2.25 ERA with 7 strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched.

Additionally, right-handed pitcher Freddy Tarnok will advance from High-A Rome to Double-A Mississippi. The no. 10 prospect in Atlanta's farm system, Tarnok was called up to Rome on June 9. The Riverview, Fla., native went 3-2 with the R-Braves and recorded a 4.76 ERA in seven appearances (five starts). Tarnok struck out 48 batters and allowed just 13 walks in 28.1 innings.

In a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Matt Hartman has been activated from the Injured List. The 25-year-old joined Rome on May 25 and pitched 1.1 innings in the R-Braves' contest later that day. He was transferred to the Injured List on May 29 and will rejoin the team after 51 days on the IL. Hartman will retain his previous jersey no. of 59.

The Rome roster now has 29 active players, 3 injured, and 1 inactive.

