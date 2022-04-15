Hops Win Pitchers' Duel on 75th Anniversary of Jackie Robinson Day

Hillsboro, OR - The 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson day was celebrated at Ron Tonkin Field, as the Hillsboro Hops beat the Everett AquaSox 2-1. The two southpaw starters both saw great success in this one, as Blake Walston went 5.1 innings, six strikeouts, two hits and no walks for Hillsboro, while Adam Macko threw five innings, eight strikeouts and one earned run for Everett. The Hops' speed proved to be too much for the AquaSox, as they were 5/5 stealing bases on the night.

Hillsboro got off to a fast start in the game, getting on the scoreboard first after a lead-off single in the first by Ryan Bliss and a Jorge Barrosa double to the left center field gap, that made it 1-0. Macko ended up striking out the side in the inning.

The top of the second inning saw the first "automatic strike", due to the new pitch clock rule. Dariel Gomez did not step back in the box before the nine second mark on the pitch clock and was assessed an automatic strike, which resulted in strike three and ended the inning.

Walston got in a jam in the fourth, with two runners on base. A 3-2 pitch to Charlie Welch was smoked to the hot corner, where AJ Vukovich made a diving catch to save a run.

In his next at bat during the seventh, Welch made solid contact once again. This time, he hit it well over the head of Vukovich, a triple down the left field line tying the game at 1-1.

Tim Tawa walked and stole his first base of the season to start the seventh for the Hops, but Leon Hunter retired the next three hitters to keep the score tied.

Bliss had his first two-hit game of the campaign and got in scoring position to start the eighth. Vukovich gave Hillsboro a 2-1 lead, with the go-ahead RBI single off Everett reliever Brendan McGuigan.

Julio Frias came on to close the door for Hillsboro, pitching in both the eighth and ninth en route to a 2-1 Hops' victory.

Game five of six between Hillsboro (3-4) and Everett (3-3) will be tomorrow night. Rich Burk and Matt Richert will have the call, with the pre-game show on air at 6:20 and first pitch at 6:35 on Rip City Radio 620 and MiLB.TV.

