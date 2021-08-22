Hops Veer off Course in Extras

During the toughest stretches in a challenging season, the Hillsboro Hops have usually been able to lean on strong starting pitching and a reliably good defense. Even those two facets of the game have been letting them down in Spokane.

The Hops blew leads in the ninth and tenth innings with the game-winning run scoring on a throwing error as the Indians defeated Hillsboro 8-7 Saturday night in a wild game in front of 5,771 at Avista Stadium.

The teams traded big blows in regulation with home runs accounting for most of the scoring. Tied 5-5 in the ninth, Cam Coursey jumped on the first pitch of the inning from Indians closer Dugan Darnell and launched a home run to the right of the scoreboard in right center to put Hillsboro up 6-5. But the Indians collected three straight base hits in the bottom of the frame with Denson Hull unable to nail down his second save of the season. Brenton Doyle's base hit to center field scored Niko Decolati from second base to even the score once again.

In the top of the tenth, Hillsboro's Axel Andueza grounded Darnell's first pitch sharply through the left side of Spokane's drawn-in infield, but Jorge Barrosa was thrown out at the plate by left fielder Daniel Montano. Andueza reached second on the throw, then advanced to third on a wild pitch before scoring on Tristin English's third base hit of the night. However, English was gunned down at second on a remarkable throw from the right field corner by Doyle and the Hops had to settle for one run in the inning.

It would not be enough. Doyle, starting the bottom of the inning at second, promptly advanced to third on a Hull wild pitch, then scored easily on Montano's deep fly to left. Aaron Schunk followed with an infield hit to third and Daniel Cope singled to left. With one out and runners at first and second, Isaac Collins hit a tailor-made double play grounder to shortstop Blaze Alexander. But Coursey's relay throw to first sailed high over Elian Miranda's head and into the Spokane dugout, ending the game with Schunk scoring the game-winning run.

The Indians won their season-best seventh consecutive game, while the Hops dropped their sixth in a row. The series wraps up with a doubleheader, starting at 1:05 p.m. Sunday. Both games will be seven innings in length and will be broadcast on Rip City Radio 620 AM.

