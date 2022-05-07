Hops Throw One-Hitter, But Lose 1-0

Eugene, OR - After yesterday's game was rained out, the Hops were back in action at PK Park on Friday. Ross Carver made his fourth career start and threw the best outing of his career. Carver struck out 10 in five innings of work, giving up no hits. Hillsboro couldn't capitalize on Carver's strong outing, as they struck out a team record 19 times in the game, en route to being shut out for the sixth time this season. Giants No.3 prospect Kyle Harrison struck out 10 over four innings in the Emeralds 1-0 victory.

Both starters struck out 10 hitters in the game, with Carver lasting five innings, walking two and giving up zero hits. Harrison went four innings, allowing two hits and three walks on Friday.

The only run of the game was scored in the sixth inning, when Julio Frias allowed two walks and three wild pitches. Jimmy Glowenke scored on one of those wild pitches, giving Eugene a 1-0 lead. After the sixth inning, Hillsboro had still not allowed a hit in the game.

The only hit of the game for the Emeralds came in the bottom of the eighth, on a single by Ghordy Santos to left field against Liu Fuenmayor.

Adrian Del Castillo reached base three times in the game, with two hits and a walk. Tim Tawa and AJ Vukovich also recorded a hit in the contest.

Every player in the Hillsboro lineup struck out at least one time in the game, as Harrison, Standlee, Helvey, Waites and Avila combined for 19 strike outs.

Hillsboro (11-12) and Eugene (12-9) will play a doubleheader at PK Park on Saturday. Matt Richert and Seth Hoiland will have the call on Rip City Radio 620, with the pre-game show starting at 4:50 and first pitch of game one at 5:05.

