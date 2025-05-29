Hops Slug Six Doubles & Outhit C's, But Lose 9-5

Vancouver, BC - The last time Hillsboro came to Vancouver they fell behind 2-0 in the series and history would repeat itself on Wednesday night at Nat Bailey Stadium. The Hops were last in the NWL in extra-base hits entering play today, but they would slug six doubles in the game and outhit Vancouver, but would still lose the game. Anderdson Rojas, Druw Jones and Gavin Logan each had two-doubles in the 9-5 loss.

Hillsboro got on the board early in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. Anderdson Rojas swung at the first pitch of the game for a leadoff double and would later come in to score on a sac fly by Ryan Waldschmidt. The Hops extended their lead to 2-0 on another double, this time by Cristofer Torin but that's all they would get in the inning.

The lead didn't last for long as Vancouver would put up three in the third and follow that up with four in the fourth. Three walks and two hits scored the three runs in the third with Sean Keys having the big two-run hit in the frame. Casey Anderson came back out for the fourth inning where the C's chased him from the game. Vancouver had the first three runners reach base to load the bases, followed by a sac fly from Eddie Micheletti. The Vancouver, BC native Eli Saul came in out of the bullpen and gave up an RBI triple to Victor Arias and then an RBI fielder's choice groundout by Arjun Nimmala that extended the lead to 7-2.

The Canada native Gavin Logan led off the fifth inning with a double and then came in to score on another double by Rojas, his third hit of the game. Again, Hillsboro would pose a threat and only get one run.

Saul worked a one-two-three fifth and gave way to Joangel Gonzalez who was making his High-A and Hillsboro Hops debut. Gonzalez walked two batters, threw two wild pitches and allowed two stolen bases in the inning that scored two more Vancouver runs.

Vancouver led 9-3 entering the eighth where the Hops got an RBI double from Druw Jones, his second double of the game. Then in the ninth, Hillsboro got an RBI double from Gavin Logan, also his second double of the game, but they would fall short by a final score of 9-5.

Vancouver and Hillsboro will play the third game of the series tomorrow, the final 7:05 start of the week. Airtime is at 6:50 on Rip City Radio 620 AM. Friday-Sunday are 1:05 first pitches.







