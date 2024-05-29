Hops Silence Eugene Bats in 4-1 Win

Hillsboro, OR - The Hops continued their 12-game homestand at Hillsboro Ballpark on Tuesday against the Eugene Emeralds and got yet another great starting pitching outing. Joe Elbis, who entered the game with the second lowest ERA in the league behind his teammate Spencer Giesting, lowered that number even more with a 6.2 inning, one earned run performance. The Hops were 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position before Kevin Sim hit a double in the eighth inning, en route to a four-run frame. Kyle Amendt closed the door with his fifth save in as many tries, in the Hops' 4-1 win.

Eugene struck first against the Hops in the second inning with three straight base hits against Joe Elbis. Justin Wishkoski singled, Zach Morgan doubled and then Tanner O'Tremba had an RBI single to break the scoreless tie. Alex Suarez struck out and Diego Velasquez grounded out to end the inning. The single run in the second was the only run that Elbis allowed over 6.2 frames.

Nick Sinacola matched Joe Elbis' start as he was efficient through five innings, needing just 60 pitches to record 15 outs. Hillsboro threatened in the fourth inning with two runners on, but Manny Peña was robbed of an extra-base hit by Alex Suarez who dove to his right and made a web gem catch in centerfield.

Jose Fernandez was inches away from his first home run of the year in the sixth inning, instead giving Hillsboro runners on second and third with none out. Matt Milkulski escaped damage and didn't allow a run, as Sim, Peña and Cerda were retired in order to end the inning and leave the score 1-0.

Elbis threw his 100th pitch of the game to Diego Velasquez in the seventh who singled and ended his outing. Alfred Morillo came in out of the bullpen and struck out Quinn McDaniel to end the inning.

The Hops threatened once more in the seventh with the tying runner at second base, but Andrew Pintar popped out and marked the Hops 10th consecutive at bat with runners in scoring position that resulted in an out.

For the fourth time in five innings, Hillsboro had the lead off runner on base in the eighth. 29-year-old right-hander Kyle Cody was on the bump for the Emeralds and faced the youngest hitter on the Hops, 20-year-old Gavin Conticello. Conticello singled through the right side and the Hops had two on with nobody out. The hit extended his hit-streak to 10-games. Then, Kevin Sim smoked his team-leading 11th double of the season and tied the game at one. Peña battled for 10 pitches in one of the best at-bats of the season against Cody and walked to load the bases. On the 26th pitch of his outing, Cody recorded his first out on a groundball off the bat of Cerda that scored a run to make it 2-1 Hillsboro. Jack Hurley followed with an RBI single and after 32 pitches, Cody was chased from the game. He recorded just one out.

Hillsboro took a 4-1 lead to the ninth and turned to closer Kyle Amendt. Amendt, who has been dominant this season was just that on Tuesday, completing his fifth straight save and striking out the side again.

The Hops and Emeralds will play game two tomorrow at Hillsboro ballpark with the pregame show starting at 6:20 and first pitch 6:35 on Rip City Radio 620 and Bally Live.

