Hops for Hospice 2018 Is October 6 at Spectrum Field

September 10, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release





Join us at beautiful Spectrum Field on Saturday, October 6th where Clearwater Threshers present the 10th annual Hops for Hospice Beer Festival, to benefit Empath Health and the Suncoast Hospice Foundation. Over 100 different beers will be available for sample from JJ Taylor, Great Bay Distributors and local breweries.

Tickets are available for just $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Only a limited number of tickets will be available for the event. Every attendee will receive a complimentary beer mug to sample the product.

Get your tickets soon and don't miss this great event! Tickets can be purchased at the Spectrum Field ticket office, online at HopsforHospice.com or by phone at 727-467-4457.

Support Suncoast Hospice Foundation while sampling a variety of beers.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

You must be 21+ years old with a valid photo ID to attend the festival.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from September 10, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.