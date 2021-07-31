Hops Fall to Dust Devils 7-1

The Hillsboro Hops three game winning streak was snapped after falling to the Tri-City Dust Devils 7-1. The Dust Devils' bat were hot right out of the gate, scoring all of their runs in the first inning.

Hillsboro starter Josh McMinn recorded only one out before manager Vince Harrison went to the bullpen. Tri-City countered with Luis Alvarado who took a no-hitter into the fifth.

The Hops scored their only run of the game on a nice bit of two-out hitting by Danny Oriente. Andy Yerzy walked and Spencer Brickhouse singled to put runners on first and second. Oriente brought Yerzy home on an RBI ground ball single to center field.

Hillsboro's bullpen was scoreless from the second inning on, but the big first inning was too much to overcome. On the offensive side, the Hops only mustered up three hits and six total base runners in the contest.

Hillsboro (34-41) will face off against Tri-City (30-46) again tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. Catch all the action on Rip City Radio 620AM and www.RipCityRadio.com with the pregame coverage beginning at 6:50.

