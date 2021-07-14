Hops Drop Series Opener to Vancouver Canadians 3-2

In their return home, the Hillsboro Hops left nine runners on base in a 3-2 loss to the Vancouver Canadians. The Hops had their chances, but only were only able to muster up two hits in eight opportunities with runners in scoring position.

Blake Walston got the nod for the Hops and looked sharp in the early innings. In the first, the big left hander forced Sebastian Espino to ground into a double play to retire the side. The Canadians countered with right hander Luis Quinones who pitched himself in and out of trouble over four innings.

After three scoreless innings from Walston, the Hops got on the board first in their half of the frame. Jorge Barrosa led off and Dominic Canzone moved him to third with a ground ball single to center field. Still with no outs, Tristin English drove in Barrosa on a soft fly ball single to right field. Despite having runners on first and second with no one out, the Hops bats failed to take further advantage as Andy Yerzy, Blaze Alexander, and Eduardo Diaz were retired in order.

Walston pitched into the fifth inning scoreless, but with one out gave up a solo homer to Davis Schneider to tie the game 1-1. The struggles continued for Walston, allowing a walk, a single, a walk, and another single to put the Canadians on top. That would be all for Walston's night, finishing with eight strikeouts and two earned runs over 4.1 innings. Hillsboro's jam-master Wesley Rodriguez came into a tough spot with the bases loaded and one out. The 258 pound right hander wasn't fazed, retiring Ryan Gold with an infield fly and punched out Spencer Horwitz .

After another scoreless inning from Rodriguez, Hillsboro tied it up 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single by Leodany Perez, brining in Diaz. Vancouver regained the lead in the top of the eighth and wouldn't give it back. Eric Rivera drove in the go-ahead run to put the C's up 3-2.

Hillsboro (24-35) will face off against Vancouver (31-30) again tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. Catch all the action on Rip City Radio 620AM and www.RipCityRadio.com with the pregame coverage beginning at 6:50.

