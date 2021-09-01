Hops Blow Ninth Inning Lead against Ems

In the first of a six-game set, the Hillsboro Hops fell to the Eugene Emeralds 6-5. The Hops entered the top of the ninth with a 5-3 lead, but Jairo Pomares tied it up with a two-run homer and Logan Wyatt drove in the go-ahead run to complete the comeback win. Tristin English continued to swing a hot bat for, belting his tenth round tripper of the season.

Blake Walston got the start for the Hops and was in an early hole after a fielding error by second basemen Ronny Simon . Ismael Munguia was the beneficiary of the miscued play and was able to advance to second base. A sacrifice bunt and then a sacrifice fly gave the Ems an early 1-0 lead.

The Hops bounced right back in their half of the frame against Emeralds' starter Jake Dahlberg . Simon delivered a one-out single but was later thrown out trying to steal second base. Blaze Alexander sparked a two-out rally with a ground rule double, followed by English (10) crushing a high fly ball over the left center field fence to put the Hops up 2-1.

Hillsboro extended their lead to 3-1, sparked by a fielding error by Eugene's shortstop Marco Luciano -- Luciano is the number one overall prospect in the San Francisco Giants' farm system (According to MLB.com). With Nick Dalesandro at first, Axel Andueza came through with the RBI double to left field to give the Hops a little breathing room.

The Ems clawed right back with a run in the top of the third and fourth. Munguia tripled and was driven in by Armani Smith in the third. Pomares (2) tied it up with a solo blast in the top of the fourth.

The Hops regained the lead with a two-spot in the bottom of the fourth. Cam Coursey led off with a triple and Dalesandro broke the tie with an RBI double. After a base hit by Andueza to put runners at the corners, Leodany Perez singled on a line drive to center field to put Hops up 5-3.

Walston looked sharp in his final inning, retiring Franklin Labour , Munguia, and Brett Auerbach in order. The left hander's night was over after five innings, allowing three runs (two earned) and no walks.

Austin Pope gave Hillsboro three outstanding innings of relief. The righty was perfect from the sixth to eighth with three punch outs.

The Hops stellar bullpen performance ceased in the top of the ninth when Nick Snyder gave up a tying two-run homer to Pomares (3) -- his second of the contest. The Ems kept rolling as Luciano singled and Wyatt drove in the go-ahead run with a double that Perez came up just shy of robbing of a base hit.

The Hops had a chance for redemption but came up flat in the bottom of the ninth. After Simon and Alexander sat down on strikes, English muscled a blooped single to left field to give the Hops a ray of hope. However, A.J. Vukovich popped up to end the game.

Hillsboro (45-57) will look to bounce back against Eugene (59-45) tomorrow at 7:05 pm. Catch all the action on Rip City Radio 620 AM and www.RipCityRadio.com with the pregame coverage beginning at 6:50.

