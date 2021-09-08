Hoppers Use 11-Run Sixth to Top BlueClaws 21-4 on Tuesday

September 8, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Greensboro hit four home runs and scored 11 runs in the sixth inning en route to a 21-4 win over the BlueClaws on Tuesday night at FirstEnergy Park.

The Hoppers had 21 runs on 26 hits, both the most ever allowed by the BlueClaws in a game. They had allowed 20 runs on 21 hits, both previous records, on Sunday in Aberdeen.

Matt Gorski went 5-6 while Aaron Shackelford tripled home three runs in the ninth inning to complete a cycle. Seven of the nine Greensboro batters had at least two hits and six had at least three hits.

Jersey Shore (49-58) dropped the first of their final homestand of the season to Greensboro (70-39), who has won nine of their last 10 games.

Greensboro opened the scoring in the second inning on a two-out, two-run double by Aaron Shackelford.

Jersey Shore got a two-out RBI single from DJ Stewart in the fifth inning off Domingo Gonzalez to pull within 2-1 before the Grasshoppers' 11-run sixth inning.

The first11 Grasshoppers reached base in the sixth inning. Blake Sabol and Matthew Gorski hit back to back home runs off Noah Skirrow. Andres Alvarez greeted JP Woodward with a three-run home run and Aaron Shackelford hit a two-run home run off Woodward later in the inning. The 11 runs were the most allowed in an inning by the BlueClaws in franchise history.

The BlueClaws got RBI doubles in the seventh from Simon Muzziotti and Luis Garcia and an RBI single from Nicolas Torres. Torres went 3-4 and is hitting .415 in 17 games with Jersey Shore.

The teams continue their series on Wednesday night at 7:05 pm and the series runs through Sunday, the final home series of the season for the BlueClaws. Click here to order tickets online.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from September 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.