Hoppers Score Early, Top Claws 13-4 on Wednesday

September 8, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Greensboro scored five in the first and six in the second en route to a 13-4 win over the BlueClaws on Wednesday at FirstEnergy Park.

The Grasshoppers (71-39), who won 21-4 on Tuesday, have scored 34 runs in the first two games against the BlueClaws (49-59). Jersey Shore has lost three in a row.

Greensboro jumped out to a 5-0 lead after one inning, scoring five times off Victor Vargas. The inning was capped by an opposite-field 3-run home run by Blake Sabol, his 10th of the year and second of the series.

Aaron Shackelford, who hit for the cycle on Tuesday, hit a grand slam as part of a six-run second inning on Wednesday to put Greensboro up 11-1.

Jersey Shore bot two in the sixth on an RBI single from Johan Rojas and SAC fly from Luis Garcia.

Johan Rojas had four hits for Jersey Shore while Simon Muzziotti, Luis Garcia, and Jonathan Guzman had two hits apiece.

Sabol and Shackelford each drove in four runs for Greensboro.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 7:05 pm as part of the final BlueClaws homestand of the season.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from September 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.