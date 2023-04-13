Hoppers Fall to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 6-2

April 13, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







LAKEWOOD, NJ - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fall to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 6-2, on Wednesday, April 12. The BlueClaws move to 2-3 on the season while the Grasshoppers fall to 3-2. Jersey Shore outhit Greensboro seven to six while Greensboro also had one error.

Jase Bowen led the Grasshoppers with a home run, one RBI, one run scored, and hit a .381. Tsung-Che Cheng also roped in a home run, one RBI, one run scored, and hit a .294. Hudson Head recorded a double while the remaining hits were tallied by Abrahan Gutierrez, Mike Jarvis, and Maikol Escotto.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was Po-Yu Chen for 3.2 innings of work. He recorded two strikeouts and gave up seven hits, six earned runs, and one free base. Chen took the loss for the Grasshoppers and moved to 0-1 on the season.

Matt Russell recorded the win for the BlueClaws and moved to 1-0 on the season.

The Grasshoppers take on the BlueClaws again tomorrow, April 13 at 6:35 PM. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 13, 2023

Hoppers Fall to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 6-2 - Greensboro Grasshoppers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.