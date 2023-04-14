Hoppers Defeat the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 10-6

April 14, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







LAKEWOOD, NJ - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 10-6, on Thursday, April 13. The Grasshoppers move to 4-2 on the season while the BlueClaws fall to 2-4, as Greensboro out-hit Jersey Shore 10 to 9.

Brenden Dixon and Hudson Head led the Hoppers offense, with Dixon bashing a home run, one double, two RBI, and two runs scored. Head went 3-3 at the plate with one RBI, one run scored, and one stolen base. Jase Bowen also recorded a home run for the Grasshoppers with three RBI and one run scored.

Starting on the mound for the Grasshoppers was Anthony Solometo. Solometo tallied three strikeouts and gave up four hits, four earned runs, and four free bases on 3.2 innings of work. Jaycob Deese recorded the win for Greensboro in 2.1 innings of work and moved to 1-0 on the season. Cy Nielson recorded the hold for the Grasshoppers (1).

Victor Lopez took the loss and a blown save for the BlueClaws and moved to 0-1 on the season.

The Grasshoppers take on the BlueClaws again tomorrow, April 14 at 6:35 PM. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.