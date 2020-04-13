#HopeningDay to Feature Virtual Baseball Telecast

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs will be playing baseball on Friday and Saturday evening - virtually. The games, which will be played on "MLB The Show," will be televised locally on WFMZ-TV Channel 69 and Service Electric TV2 Sports in celebration of the IronPigs "#HopeningDay." Originally, the IronPigs were scheduled to play their Home Opener on Friday, April 17, at Coca-Cola Park.

"#HopeningDay is our week-long celebration of support of our community and the IronPigs", said President and General Manger Kurt Landes. "We are excited to be partnering with WFMZ-TV Channel 69 and Service Electric TV2 Sports as they help us promote #HopeningDay by televising a two-game series against the Pawtucket Red Sox. In addition to providing baseball entertainment to our fans, our goal is to bring additional awareness and support to the fight against COVID-19 and to support our local front-line health care employees."

"When the IronPigs called us with this concept, we immediately saw the value to our viewers," said WFMZ-TV General Manager Barry Fisher. "This has been a difficult time, as almost every past-time event people are used to watching has been canceled. The virtual game is extremely realistic, down to the uniforms and players faces. Service Electric Cable TV will be adding live local announcers, which will bring another measure of realism to the event. We have no doubt our viewers will find this to be a fun way to spend a few evenings. We are pleased to be working with Service Electric Cable TV and the IronPigs to bring the region these events."

"Service Electric is proud to offer the Lehigh Valley community a way to enjoy the IronPigs opening weekend during these trying times for all of us," added John M. Walson, President of Service Electric Cable TV.

The games will be promoting baseball, but more importantly the need to come together as a community. There will be a GoFundMe page allowing fans to donate to local healthcare workers during the telecast. In addition, sales of the IronPigs' "In This Together" t-shirt will continue to be available for purchase for just $20 (currently available at ShopIronPigs.com) with 100 percent of the net proceeds benefiting Lehigh Valley Health Network and St. Luke's University Health Network.

The IronPigs have partnered with Valley Prep Meal Prep on an "Eat like a PIG" promotion - a $15 home-delivered ballpark meal package. Again, all net proceeds will be going to Lehigh Valley Health Network and St. Luke's University Health Network. The IronPigs ballpark meal package (hot dog, popcorn, Coca-Cola beverage and Philly Pretzel rivets) is available through Valley Prep Meal Prep (click here to order).

All orders placed by Thursday evening will be delivered to fans Friday evening to enjoy during #HopeningDay festivities and the game broadcast. Limited meal quantities are available.

The virtual game between the IronPigs and Red Sox will be played on Friday evening starting at 8 p.m. live on WFMZ-TV, WFMZ.com and Facebook Live. A pregame show will air on Service Electric Channel 2 starting at 7:30 p.m. The game on Saturday will also be televised on all WFMZ-TV platforms starting at 6:30 p.m., with a pre-game show on Service Electric Channel 2 at 6:00 p.m. The broadcast will feature interactive elements on WFMZ.com and Facebook Live. Service Electric's TV2 Sports Director Mike Zambelli and Steve Degler will be on the call for both games. WFMZ-TV's Sports Director Dan Moscaritolo will be providing reports throughout each of the broadcasts.

Throughout this week leading up to Friday evening, the IronPigs will include interactive social media contests and giveaways to incorporate fan involvement. Fans are encouraged to use #HopeningDay as they post on the IronPigs social media pages - a sign of support of the community and the IronPigs.

