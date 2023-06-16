Hoover HR Not Enough in Late Rally

June 16, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Corpus Christi starter Spencer Arrighetti did not allow a hit until two out in the fifth inning and and threw five shutout innings setting the tone in a 6-3 win over the Arkansas Travelers in front of 7,674 on Friday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. The Hooks scored four times in the third inning on a pair of home runs and eventually led by six before the Travs got on the board with a two-run home run from Connor Hoover. Joey Loperfido led the Hooks offense with three hits including a homer. Arrighetti was the winner and Peyton Plumlee threw the final four innings to pick up a save.

Moments That Mattered

* C.J. Stubbs hit the first pitch from Ethan Lindow for a homer to begin the third. Three batters later, Loperfido added the three-run blast to put their lead at four.

* After Arkansas ended Arrighetti's no-hit bid in the fifth, they loaded the bases with two out but Arrighetti struck out Jonatan Clase to end the inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* C Matt Scheffler: 2-3, BB, run

* SS Connor Hoover: 1-3, BB, run, HR, 2 RBI

News and Notes

* Dayeison Arias returned from the Injured List and pitched a scoreless eighth inning, walking one and striking out two.

* The crowd of 7,674 was the third biggest of the season.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday with Emerson Hancock (7-2, 4.99) starting for Arkansas against Adrian Chaidez (1-2, 5.70) for Corpus Christi. First pitch is at 7:05 for Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night and kids run the bases after the game. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.