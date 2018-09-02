Hooks Win Half, Bukauskas Dominant in Debut

SAN ANTONIO - J.B. Bukauskas fired six-innings of one-hit ball and the Hooks netted a pair of late runs as Corpus Christi blanked the Missions, 2-0, before 7,762 fans at Wolff Stadium.

Earlier in the afternoon, the Hooks (38-30, 81-53) secured a second-half title with Midland's 2-0 win over Frisco. Corpus Christi is the first and second half champs for just the second time in the club's 14-year history.

Bukauskas, making his Double-A debut, struck out eight against two walks. The lone hit against him was a two-out single by Peter Van Gansen in the sixth.

San Antonio (29-38, 71-66) starter Jesse Scholtens matched Bukauskas zero for zero. Scholtens exited with one on and one out in the seventh. Seth Simmons (1-1) closed out the frame unscathed.

Ryne Birk opened the eighth with an automatic double that bounced over the fence in left-center. Eduardo de Oleo was next and punched a base hit up the middle for a 1-0 Hooks lead.

Corpus Christi added insurance in the ninth thanks to another lead-off two-bagger. Chas McCormick accounted for the extra-base hit. He waltzed home when Taylor Jones stroked a single into left-center.

Kit Scheetz earned the victory by tossing three shutout frames of relief. Scheetz (2-1) struck out two and held the Missions to four hits.

Corpus Christi takes aim at a series win Monday afternoon. Lefty Brett Adcock (3-2, 4.13) takes the ball for the Hooks. Chris Huffman (1-1, 3.09) is slated to start for the Missions. The Labor Day regular season finale starts at 2:05.

