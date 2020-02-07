Hooks Unveil 2020 Promotions

CORPUS CHRISTI - Hooks Rodeo Weekend joins a stacked lineup of theme nights, CITGO jersey series giveaways, 11 fireworks displays and more among this year's promotional schedule at Whataburger Field.

This season also marks the return of Blue Ghosts Weekend (May 28-30), Coastal Bend Weekend (June 25-27) and Dia de los Hooks (July 30-Aug. 1). The Corpus Christi Raspas are back for each Sunday home game, with a new look to be revealed in March.

For Opening Night, the Hooks are offering a special presale deal this weekend only: Buy one Opening Night ticket, receive one free ticket voucher for an April or May home game (valid for Monday-Wednesday games). The 16th season of Hooks baseball kicks off Thursday, April 9 at 6:35 p.m. against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

Starting off the promo calendar is a Hooks Fauxback Batting Practice Pullover giveaway, presented by Flint Hills Resources, on Saturday, April 11. On Sunday, April 12, all fans at the "Ballpark by the Bay" will receive a 2019 Astros AL Champions Ring.

The Hooks introduce Rodeo Weekend, April 30 through May 2, as a Western-style celebration. The weekend features a Hooks Cowboy Hat giveaway, presented by Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers, on May 1. The Hooks' weekend leads into the famed Buc Days Rodeo at the nearby American Bank Center, May 7-10.

This year's Saturday CITGO jersey collection theme features each of the Hooks' alternate identities throughout the season, with Rodeo (May 2), Blue Ghosts (May 30), Coastal Bend (June 27) and Dia de los Hooks (August 1) on the docket. This year, kids at the ballpark on Sunday, June 7 will receive a Raspas jersey, presented by Star Orthodontics.

Other giveaway highlights include a Hooks Fanny Pack, presented by Christus Spohn, on May 15 and a Paint-Your-Own Dia de los Hooks Bobblehead, presented by RBFCU, on August 1. The full slate of giveaways and special dates is listed below.

The club is home again on July 4, which means an extra-special fireworks display for the Hooks faithful.

Monday is Dollar Day at Whataburger Field, with $1 hot dogs, soda, candy and prize wheel spins. Tuesdays are Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40, offering fans four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $40. A revamped Silver Sluggers program, sponsored by First Community Bank, gives fans 55-and-wiser access to all Tuesday home games (plus the final Monday game) and other benefits for just $55.

Wednesdays at ballpark are Whataburger Family Days. Buy one adult ticket and get a youth ticket free, compliments of Whataburger. Also, families can enjoy a pregame catch on the field.

The weekend lifts off with Thirsty Thursday & College Night, Bud Light Friday Fireworks and Texas Lottery Lucky Dance-Off, and Super Saturdays.

Sunday is H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame. Active military and veterans with a valid ID receive half-price reserved tickets for Military Salute Sunday.

Monday through Thursday home games will begin at 6:35 p.m., with exceptions on Monday, April 13 (11:05 a.m.) and Monday, May 4 (12:05 p.m.). Games on Friday and Saturday nights will have a 7:05 first pitch, except a 4:05 p.m. start on Saturday, May 2.

Each Sunday home game through June 7 will start at 2:05 p.m. and each Sunday game thereafter will begin at 5:05 p.m.

Single game tickets will go on sale Monday, February 10 at 10 a.m. CT. For information about Hooks Season Memberships, call 361-561-HOOK (4665) or click here.

2020 Hooks Promotional Calendar

MONDAY Dollar Day ($1 Hot Dogs, Soda, Candy & Prize Wheel Spins)

TUESDAY Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40; First Community Bank Silver Sluggers

WEDNESDAY Whataburger Family Day (Buy 1 ticket at the box office & get 1 kids ticket free)

THURSDAY Thirsty Thursday & College Night (Discounted beer & soda)

FRIDAY Friday Fireworks presented by Bud Light; Texas Lottery Lucky Dance-Off

SATURDAY Super Saturdays at Whataburger Field

SUNDAY H-E-B Kids Day; Military Salute Sunday; CC Raspas Sunday

April 11 - Hooks Fauxback Batting Practice Pullover presented by Flint Hills Resources

April 12 - Astros 2019 AL Champions Ring (all fans)

April 30 - Hooks Rodeo Weekend

May 1 - Hooks Cowboy Hat presented by Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers

May 2 - Hooks Rodeo Jersey presented by CITGO

May 15 - Hooks Fanny Pack presented by Christus Spohn

May 16 - TBA Astros Giveaway presented by First Community Bank

May 17 - PJ Masks Appearance

May 28 - Blue Ghosts Weekend

May 29 - Blue Ghosts Weekend

May 30 - Blue Ghosts Jersey presented by CITGO

June 6 - TBA Astros Bobblehead presented by Wigington, Rumley, Dunn & Blair

June 7 - Kids Raspas Jersey presented by Star Orthodontics

June 11 - Spazmatics Postgame Concert

June 25 - Coastal Bend Stainless Steel Tumbler presented by AutoNation

June 26 - Coastal Bend Conservation Weekend

June 27 - Coastal Bend Jersey presented by CITGO

July 4 - Independence Day Fireworks Display

July 18 - TBA Astros Bobblehead presented by RBFCU

July 19 - Pink at the Park Cap presented by AutoNation

July 30 - Dia de los Hooks Weekend

July 31 - Paint-Your-Own Dia de los Hooks Bobblehead presented by RBFCU

August 1 - Dia de los Hooks Jersey presented by CITGO

August 20 - Used Car Giveaway

August 29 - CITGO Jersey Series; Orbit Appearance

