Hooks Take on Missions in Six-Game Set

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks return to Whataburger Field for a six-game series starting Tuesday night against the San Antonio Missions, Double-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres. The homestand features two giveaways, fireworks and two appearances by the Astros 2022 World Series Trophy.

The Astros World Series Trophy Tour stops at Whataburger Field on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22. Fans in attendance have the opportunity to take a picture with the trophy starting at 7:00 PM from Kieschnicks Korner on both days.

The Purple Door is this week's beneficiary of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle presented by Lithia CDJR.

Here is a complete rundown of the happenings at the Ballpark by the Bay. Tickets are available now at cchooks.com/tickets.

Tuesday, April 18 vs. San Antonio Missions: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40, offering fans four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $40 (online promo code: HOOKS4FOR40)

+ Conviva Silver Sluggers Night+ Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio

Wednesday, April 19 vs. San Antonio Missions: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ Your Hooks take the field as the world-famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

+ Fans can buy one ticket and get one ticket free for Whataburger Family Day (online promo code: HOOKSBOGO)+ Media Partners: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursday, April 20 vs. San Antonio Missions: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic & $3.50 premium 12-oz draft beer (all stands), $3 discount on 14-oz margaritas at Live Oak Bar, Valero Champions Corner and Port Ave Tacos+ Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & WILD 105.5

Friday, April 21 vs. San Antonio Missions: 7:05 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ First 2,000 fans receive an Astros World Series Stand Display, presented by Corpus Christi Medical Center

+ Astros World Series Trophy Appearance

+ Bud Light Friday Fireworks

+ Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY & KIII-TV

Saturday, April 22 vs. San Antonio Missions: 7:05 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ First 2,000 fans receive a Yordan Alvarez Replica Astros Jersey, presented by CITGO

+ Astros World Series Trophy Appearance

+ Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, April 23 vs. San Antonio Missions: 1:05 PM (gates open at 11:35 AM)

+ H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame

+ Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy and Rudy's Prize Wheel spins+ Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón & Telemundo

