Hooks Slay Six-Run Deficit, Win in 10

CORPUS CHRISTI - C.J. Stubbs lifted a sac fly to left field, scoring Ross Adolph from third base in the 10th inning Saturday night as the Hooks completed a come-from-behind 9-8 win over the Sod Poodles at Whataburger Field.

The effort earned CC its sixth walk-off victory of the year, and the first since June 24.

Amarillo managed to score the automatic runner in the top of the 10th, breaking a 7-7 stalemate.

Adolph, who reached base five times and scored three runs, wasted little time to get the Hooks level as he cracked a double down the left-line to start the home 10th, plating automatic runner Bryan Arias from second base. One out later, Sod Poodles closer Blake Rogers walked Joe Perez intentionally before Luke Berryhill earned a free pass to load the bases. After falling into an 0-2 hole, Stubbs worked the count to 2-2 before lifting fly ball to left field to chase home Adolph.

The Hooks trailed, 7-1, entering the home fifth. Scott Schreiber's two-run blast to left off Bryce Jarvis helped fuel a three-run frame. CC then made it a 7-5 affair via back-to-back doubles by Shay Whitcomb and Grae Kessinger in the sixth.

Quincy Hamilton walked to begin the seventh, and later scored run No. 6 on a wild pitch. Amarillo pitching walked 12 on the night, matching the Hooks hit total.

Whitcomb, who crushed an eighth-inning lead-off home run to square the score at 7, is hitting .310 with a 1.030 OPS in his last 16 games.

Corpus Christi bullpen shined in the come-from-behind triumph as Layne Henderson, Matt Ruppenthal and Devin Conn teamed to permit just one unearned run over six innings of work. The triumvirate struck out seven against three walks and six hits.

Adolph, via a triple and a double, Hamilton, Berryhill, Whitcomb, and Kessinger each recorded two hits. Adolph and Berryhill both coaxed three walks.

