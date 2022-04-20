Hooks Shutout Travs

Corpus Christi, TX - Three Hooks pitchers shutout the Travelers on just one hit as they handed Arkansas a 2-0 loss. Jimmy Endersby (5.2 IP), Devin Conn (2.1 IP) and Joe Record (IP) combined on the one-hitter. George Kirby threw 5 shutout innings for Arkansas with seven strikeouts. Jake Scheiner was the lone bright spot for the Travs offense, reaching base three times on a double and two walks.

Moments That Mattered

* Bryan Arias doubled to left-center field scoring the Hooks runs in the seventh inning.

* Corpus Christi third baseman Joe Perez made an outstanding play and throw to get speedy Tanner Kirwer leading off the ninth inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Jake Scheiner: 1-2, 2 BB, 2B

* RHP George Kirby: 5 IP, 5 H, 2 BB, 7 K

News and Notes

* Zach DeLoach had his season opening eight game hitting streak snapped.

* The Travs were shutout on one hit for the second time in the past three games.

Up Next

Game three of the series is set for Thursday night with right-hander Levi Stoudt (1-1, 2.45) starting against righty Angel Macuare (0-1, 3.60). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 and the game will be broadcast on 93.3 The Fish, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

