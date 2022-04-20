Hooks Shutout Travs
April 20, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release
Corpus Christi, TX - Three Hooks pitchers shutout the Travelers on just one hit as they handed Arkansas a 2-0 loss. Jimmy Endersby (5.2 IP), Devin Conn (2.1 IP) and Joe Record (IP) combined on the one-hitter. George Kirby threw 5 shutout innings for Arkansas with seven strikeouts. Jake Scheiner was the lone bright spot for the Travs offense, reaching base three times on a double and two walks.
Moments That Mattered
* Bryan Arias doubled to left-center field scoring the Hooks runs in the seventh inning.
* Corpus Christi third baseman Joe Perez made an outstanding play and throw to get speedy Tanner Kirwer leading off the ninth inning.
Notable Travs Performances
* 1B Jake Scheiner: 1-2, 2 BB, 2B
* RHP George Kirby: 5 IP, 5 H, 2 BB, 7 K
News and Notes
* Zach DeLoach had his season opening eight game hitting streak snapped.
* The Travs were shutout on one hit for the second time in the past three games.
Up Next
Game three of the series is set for Thursday night with right-hander Levi Stoudt (1-1, 2.45) starting against righty Angel Macuare (0-1, 3.60). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 and the game will be broadcast on 93.3 The Fish, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from April 20, 2022
- Jameson Dazzles in Wire-To-Wire Victory - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Drillers Fend off Cardinals, 7-5, on Wednesday - Springfield Cardinals
- Hooks Shutout Travs - Arkansas Travelers
- Harris Homers, Riders Finally Fall with 7-2 Loss - Frisco RoughRiders
- CC Fires One-Hitter to Level Series - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Naturals Crush Three Homers in 7-2 Win over Roughriders - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Ruiz Extends On-Base Streak as Missions Fall to Soddies - San Antonio Missions
- Wind Surge Rally in Extra Innings to Win Sixth Straight - Wichita Wind Surge
- Surge Win Fifth Straight Game - Wichita Wind Surge
- Rave Homers as Frisco Takes Opener over Northwest Arkansas 4-3 - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Drillers Take Series Opener against Cardinals, 4-2 - Springfield Cardinals
- Travs Win Opener over Hooks, 7-6 - Arkansas Travelers
- Travs Take Series Opener - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Win Streak Continues with 4-3 Edge over Naturals - Frisco RoughRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Arkansas Travelers Stories
- Hooks Shutout Travs
- Travs Win Opener over Hooks, 7-6
- Robles, Cards Shutout Travs
- Travs Top Cardinals, 6-5
- Stoudt Stymies Cardinals in Win