Hooks Roll out High School Baseball Schedule at Whataburger Field

CORPUS CHRISTI - Tickets are on sale for high school baseball at Whataburger Field.

The 2023 slate, presented by the Corpus Christi Medical Center, is comprised of 21 games in 32 days and currently features programs from 24 Coastal Bend high schools.

Prep action starts with a Tuesday, February 28 twin bill as Banquete draws Tuloso-Midway in the opener followed by King and Ray in the nightcap. The semifinals and final of the Mira's Baseball Classic are Saturday, March 4.

A March 6 matchup featuring Flour Bluff and defending Class 3A state champion London precedes a spring-break run of eight games in five days. Sinton, the 4A champs from a year ago, finish the flurry by playing Beeville in the finale of a Friday, March 17 doubleheader.

Tickets are $6.50 for adults and $3.50 for students. For doubleheaders, each ticket purchased allows entry for both games. Parking is $5. Call 361-561-HOOK (4665) for additional details.

Tues, February 28

Banquete vs. Tuloso-Midway at 5:30 PM | BUY TICKETS

King vs. Ray at 8 PM | BUY TICKETS

Sat, March 4

Mira's Classic Semifinals and Final | BUY TICKETS

11 AM, 2 PM, 5 PM

Mon, March 6

Flour Bluff vs. London at 5:30 | BUY TICKETS

Mon, March 13

Gregory-Portland vs. Carroll at 1 PM | BUY TICKETS

London vs. Rockport-Fulton at 5:30 PM | BUY TICKETS

Tues, March 14

Taft vs. Bishop at 5:30 PM | BUY TICKETS

Wed, March 15

Goliad vs. Cuero at 1 PM | BUY TICKETS

Gregory-Portland vs. Flour Bluff at 5:30 PM | BUY TICKETS

Thu, March 16

Miller vs. Moody at 1 PM | BUY TICKETS

Fri, March 17

Veterans Memorial vs. Ray at 1 PM | BUY TICKETS

Sinton vs. Beeville at 5:30 PM | BUY TICKETS

Tues, March 21

Veterans Memorial vs. Moody at 5:30 PM | BUY TICKETS

Friday, March 24

Sinton vs. Ingleside at 5:30 PM | BUY TICKETS

Incarnate Word Academy vs. St. John Paul II at 8 PM | BUY TICKETS

Tues, March 28

Mathis vs. Aransas Pass at 5:30 PM | BUY TICKETS

Flour Bluff vs. Carroll at 8 PM | BUY TICKETS

Fri, March 31

Rockport-Fulton vs. Orange Grove at 5:30 PM | BUY TICKETS

King vs. Moody at 8 PM | BUY TICKETS

