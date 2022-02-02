Hooks Reveal 'Vamos Hooks' Campaign

CORPUS CHRISTI - Vamos Hooks!

The Hooks have updated their look-and-feel ahead of the 2022 season, drawing inspiration from Whataburger Field and the Coastal Bend.

The new textures feature a cotton press, palm trees and corrugated metal, which together paint a vivid picture of the "Ballpark by the Bay."

"This campaign is very much influenced by our fans and their experience at the ballpark," Hooks Creative Services Manager Courtney Merritt said. "The Vamos Hooks Lockup is a nod to the classic 'Let's Go Hooks!' chant heard since our first season here at Whataburger Field. It's perfect because, as we all know, the Hooks mean so much more than the game on the field. It takes all of us - fans, partners, players, and staff - to make Hooks Baseball go.

"The headline font comes from the hand-painted murals in downtown Corpus Christi, which folks are likely to pass on their way to a game. It was fun to think about all of the traditions our fans bring with them to the ballpark that make coming together as Hooks fans a unique and special experience."

The theme's colors combine the traditional Hooks navy, Hooks light blue and Hooks red with a shade of orange gleamed from the summer sunsets at Whataburger Field.

Design accents include stitching which represents the 17 seasons of Hooks Baseball and 148 "debut dots," one for each Corpus Christi alum who has earned a promotion to the Major Leagues.

The 2022 promotional calendar will be announced February 15 and February 16, as Hooks single-game tickets go on sale to the public.

To inquire about Hooks Season Memberships, visit cchooks.com or call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

Hooks Opening Night is Friday, April 8 at Whataburger Field. The club's 69-game home slate runs to Sunday, September 11.

