Hooks Return Home for Two Weeks of Games

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks return to Whataburger Field for back-to-back six-game series starting Tuesday, May 18 through Sunday, May 30.

The Arkansas Travelers, Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, are first in town. The homestand features daily promotions, including Whataburger Family Day on Wednesday when the Hooks take the field as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits, and Thirsty Thursday.

On Saturday, May 22, the first 2,000 fans at the stadium will receive a Bold Black Hooks jersey, the first in this year's CITGO jersey series.

The Amarillo Sod Poodles, Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, make their first trip to Corpus Christi from May 25-30. Thursday, May 27 marks the first Dog Day of 2021 as fans are invited to bring their furry friends to the ballpark! Enjoy the game from the Right Field Berm for just $6 per person (pet included)!

The homestand concludes with the tradition of the Corpus Christi Blue Ghosts taking the field in a nod to the USS Lexington CV-16, presented by Mike Shaw Automotive. In addition to a weekend of military recognition, the first 3,000 fans at the game on Saturday, May 29 will get a Craig Biggio 2005 NL Championship Ring. On Sunday, May 30, the first 2,000 fans will receive an Astros Alex Bregman IBB Bobblehead thanks to Wigington, Rumley, Dunn & Blair. That night, celebrate Memorial Day with a special patriotic fireworks display!

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, May 18 vs. Arkansas Travelers: 6:35 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)

Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40: Four tickets, four hot dogs, and four sodas for $40.

Media Partner: SportsRadio Corpus Christi (1230 AM, 95.1 FM, 96.1 FM)

Wednesday, May 19 vs. Arkansas Travelers: 6:35 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)

The Hooks take the field as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits every Wednesday.

Whataburger Family Day: Buy one ticket, get one kid's ticket free.

Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX-FM

Thursday, May 20 vs. Arkansas Travelers: 6:35 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)

Thirsty Thursday: $3.50 12 oz premium cans, $3 12 oz domestic cans, $1 12 oz soda cans

Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & The Wild 105.5

Friday, May 21 vs. Arkansas Travelers: 7:05 p.m. (gates open 6:05 p.m.)

Friday Fireworks presented by Bud Light

Media Partners: K99, KIII-TV

Saturday, May 22 vs. Arkansas Travelers: 7:05 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)

The first 2,000 fans receive a Bold Black Hooks jersey, presented by CITGO.

Media Partners: Big 93.9, KRIS 6

Sunday, May 23 vs. Arkansas Travelers: 1:05 p.m. (gates open 12:05 p.m.)

Every Sunday, your Hooks take the field as the Corpus Christi Raspas, part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión!

H-E-B Kids Day (kids run the bases postgame)

Mrs. Baird's Dollar Day ($1 hot dogs, sodas, candy and prize wheel spins).

Media Partners: KSAB, KUNO

Tuesday, May 25 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 6:35 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)

Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40: Four tickets, four hot dogs, and four sodas for $40.

Media Partner: SportsRadio Corpus Christi (1230 AM, 95.1 FM, 96.1 FM)

Wednesday, May 26 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 6:35 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)

The Hooks take the field as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits every Wednesday.

Whataburger Family Day: Buy one ticket, get one kid's ticket free.

Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX-FM

Thursday, May 27 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 6:35 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)

Dog Day: Bring your pup to watch the Hooks! Enjoy the game from the Right Field Berm for just $6!

Thirsty Thursday: $3.50 12 oz premium cans, $3 12 oz domestic cans, $1 12 oz soda cans

Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & The Wild 105.5

Friday, May 28 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 7:05 p.m. (gates open 6:05 p.m.)

Blue Ghosts Weekend, presented by Mike Shaw Automotive

Friday Fireworks presented by Bud Light

Media Partners: K99, KIII-TV

Saturday, May 29 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 7:05 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)

Craig Biggio 2005 NL Championship Ring for the first 3,000 fans.

Blue Ghosts Weekend, presented by Mike Shaw Automotive

Media Partners: Big 93.9, KRIS 6

Sunday, May 30 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 6:05 p.m. (gates open 4:35 p.m.)

The first 2,000 fans receive an Astros Alex Bregman IBB Bobblehead, presented by Wigington, Rumley, Dunn & Blair

Blue Ghosts Weekend, presented by Mike Shaw Automotive

Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks

Every Sunday, your Hooks take the field as the Corpus Christi Raspas

H-E-B Kids Day (kids run the bases postgame)

Mrs. Baird's Dollar Day ($1 hot dogs, sodas, candy and prize wheel spins).

Media Partners: KSAB, KUNO

Fans can watch or listen to all 120 Hooks games throughout the season. With MiLB.tv, fans can watch the Hooks home and away. Use promo code HOOKS to save $10 on a yearly subscription. Listen to Hooks games on News Radio 1360 KKTX or the iHeartRadio app.

All stadium guests will be encouraged to wear a mask or face covering at all times unless actively eating or drinking in their ticketed seat. The Hooks will use a No-Bag Policy with the exceptions of diaper bags (when accompanied by an infant or small child), medical bags, and single compartment clutches, wristlets and hip/fanny packs that do not exceed 9" x 5". For more information, visit the Know Before You Go page.

Individual game tickets for May and season memberships are on sale now at the Whataburger Field Box Office. Purchases can be made online at cchooks.com/tickets, at the Box Office or by phone at 361-561-HOOK (4665).

