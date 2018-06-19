Hooks Rally Past Missions to Clinch Series

San Antonio could not hold onto an early four-run lead during its 9-6 loss to Corpus Christi on a rainy Tuesday night at Wolff Stadium.

Coming off a frustrating first half finale on Monday, the Missions came out looking to snap out of its recent funk. In the bottom of the first, San Antonio loaded the bases with just one out against righty Yoanys Quiala. Kyle Overstreet drove in the first two runs of the night with a single into center. Later in the frame, Michael Gettys upped the Missions' lead to 3-0 with a single of his own.

Two innings later, Taylor Kohlwey's double down the right-field line pushed the lead to four. Early, the 4-0 lead was more than enough for right-hander Cal Quantrill, who did not allow a hit until the fourth when Taylor Jones singled to left. Jones eventually scored the Hooks' first run later in the frame on an Alex De Goti sacrifice fly to right.

Corpus Christi struck for three more in the fifth, tying the game at four on a Chas McCormick double, a Stephen Wrenn double and a Yordan Alvarez single.

In the bottom of the frame, the Missions responded against Quiala, retaking the lead at 6-4 with a Kohlwey sacrifice fly and a productive Deion Tansel groundout.

Unfortunately, for the Missions, Anibal Sierra tied the game at six in the sixth with a two-run double to right off reliever Jason Jester. An inning later, Jones gave the Hooks its first lead of the game when he led off the frame with a homer to left off right-hander Erik Johnson. Corpus Christi added an insurance run in both the eighth and ninth.

Justin Ferrell (3-1) picked up the win in relief and Kit Scheetz notching his first save. The pen duo combined on four and two-third shutout innings of two-hit ball.

San Antonio (0-1, 42-29) wraps up its four-game series with Corpus Christi (1-0, 44-26) Wednesday on Military Appreciation Night presented by Kahlig Auto Group. Right-hander Jacob Nix (1-0, 1.27) will get the ball for the Missions in the finale, while the Hooks send to the hill lefty Ryan Hartman (5-2, 3.47). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

Notes: Tuesday's game featured two brief rain delays: a 17-minute delay in the top of the third and a 36-minute one in the bottom of the sixth. Randy Cesar extended his Minor League Baseball-best hit streak to 36 games with a single in the ninth. The hit streak is one shy of the Texas League record set by El Paso's Bobby Trevino in 1969.

