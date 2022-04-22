Hooks Rally Late, Travs Hold for Series Lead

CORPUS CHRISTI - Arkansas bounced back from being one-hit on Wednesday by plating nine runs over the first five frames Thursday night in a 9-5 win over the Hooks at Whataburger Field.

The Travelers were held in check by Angel Macuare over the first two innings before sending seven men to the plate in the third. Texas A&M product Zach DeLoach provided the bulk of the damage, belting a two-run triple to the gap in right-center for a 3-0 edge.

Arkansas made it an 8-0 contest after batting around in the fourth.

The surplus was more than enough for Levi Stoudt, who picked up his second consecutive win by striking out seven against one walk and four hits in five innings of work. The lone blemish for Stoudt came in the fourth on a solo home run by Justin Dirden.

Also going deep for the first time in 2022 was Joe Perez, who led off the sixth with a clout to left against Collin Kober. Perez finished 2-for-3 with two walks.

The Hooks drew four walks in the seventh but could not push a run across. In the eighth, Corpus Christi managed only two markers despite sending eight men to bat. The bases-loaded RBIs came from Bryan Arias (walk) and Ross Adolph (hit by pitch). Travs pitchers struck five batters and issued eight free passes on the night.

Corpus Christi managed to get the tying run to the plate in the ninth, but a 6-3 double play ended the game.

Chandler Casey, making his Double-A debut, and Nick Hernandez pitched well in relief, keeping Arkansas at bay over the final four innings. Casey induced three double plays.

The Hooks aim to level the series Friday night with Tyler Brown on the mound. Stephen Kolek is the probable pitcher for Arkansas. First pitch 7:05.

