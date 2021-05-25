Hooks Pound Sod Poodles in Series Opener

May 25, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks put a 17-3 beatdown on the Amarillo Sod Poodles in the opener of a six-game series Tuesday at Whataburger Field.

Every Hooks batter reached base, while eight of them scored at least one run.

It was 2-1 Sod Poodles after the first inning, but the Hooks started the carousel in the second when Pedro León drilled a double with the bases loaded that cleared the bags. He was later driven in by fellow Cuban Norel Gonzalez on a long home run that cleared the right field berm.

The onslaught continued through the sixth inning, as J.J. Matijevic smacked a three-run blast (3) in the fifth and Colton Shaver followed with a three-run bomb (1) of his own the next inning.

All the while, Hooks pitching held the Soddies at bay behind J.P. France, Jon Olczak and Jonathan Bermudez. Bermudez (2-2) allowed just one hit - a solo homer to Dominic Miroglio - over 4.0 innings while striking out six.

The Hooks, who entered the day with a league-low .197 team batting average, bumped it to .215 using 18 hits in the contest.

León, the Astros' top prospect, went 4-for-5 with a hit-by-pitch, four runs scored and three RBIs to lead the team. Michael Wielansky broke out of a slump by going 4-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI.

They'll look to keep the train rolling tomorrow when they take the field as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits. Astros right-hander Jose Urquidy is slated to make a rehab appearance. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from May 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.